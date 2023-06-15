Canucks Need 60 Plus Games From Thatcher Demko

The Vancouver Canucks have had a mixed performance in recent years. The team has had periods of success, including a playoff run in the 2019-20 season, where they reached the Western Conference second round. However, they have also experienced some struggles and missed the playoffs in the following seasons. To make the playoffs in the 2023-24 season, the Canucks need to focus on several key factors, the biggest of which is their goaltending.

Like all teams, the Canucks will also need to tweak their roster to ensure a good mix of skilled veterans like Elias Pettersson and Andrei Kuzmenko, as well as emerging young players. Considering the Canucks’ salary cap situation, general manager (GM) Patrik Allvin and head coach Rick Tocchet will have to make smart personnel decisions, including drafting well and potentially acquiring impactful players through trades or free agency.

The role of a starting goaltender in the NHL is undoubtedly one of the most critical positions on a team. It requires consistency, mental toughness, and physical endurance to withstand the rigorous demands of the position. In recent years, Thatcher Demko has emerged as a rising star for the Canucks, showcasing his potential to be a reliable netminder. However, the question remains, can Demko handle the workload of starting 60-plus games in the upcoming 2023-24 season?

Performance and Potential

Demko’s journey as a goaltender has been impressive but not quite elite. Over 168 career NHL games, he has posted a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.90 with a save percentage of .910. During the 2022-23 season, he missed a couple of months with a groin injury, so it was risky to assume how he’d come back from that injury. Turns out he bounced back pretty well, going 10-4-2 down the stretch with a .920 save percentage in March and April. His strong performance after returning from injury and playing a significant number of games, highlights his durability, potential and consistency. His exceptional play during the 2020 Playoffs, where he helped lead the Canucks to an unexpected playoff run, showcased his ability to perform under pressure.

Goaltending Style and Technique

Demko possesses a solid technical foundation and a style that suits the modern NHL game. His positioning, lateral movement, and ability to track the puck have been key strengths throughout his career. His size and athleticism allow him to cover a significant portion of the net effectively. These attributes bode well for his ability to handle a heavy workload as a starting goaltender.

Mental Strength and Resilience

The mental aspect of being a starting goaltender cannot be overlooked. Demko has shown signs of mental toughness, remaining composed in high-pressure situations. His ability to rebound from adversity, stay focused, and make key saves when needed is a testament to his mental fortitude. However, it’s important to note that the pressure and expectations increase significantly when a goaltender takes on a larger workload. He will need to continue developing his mental resilience to handle the rigours of starting 60-plus games.

Depth and Support

While Demko’s individual skills are crucial, the support system around him also plays a significant role in his success. A strong defense can help alleviate some of the workload by limiting high-quality scoring chances. The Canucks’ defensive corps, including Quinn Hughes, has shown potential, but there is room for improvement.

Additionally, having reliable backup goaltender options to provide rest and relief is essential. The Vegas Golden Knights’ run to the Stanley Cup this year has shown that teams must ensure they have adequate backup options to augment the starter’s performance level throughout the season.

Physical Endurance and Injury Management

One of the primary concerns when a goaltender takes on a heavy workload is the risk of injury and physical fatigue. Goaltending is an incredibly demanding position that puts immense strain on the body. While Demko has shown durability in the past, the long-term effects of an increased workload need to be considered. Coach Tocchet must carefully manage his ice time, incorporate proper rest and recovery periods, and monitor his physical condition to prevent burnout and reduce the risk of injuries.

The Canucks are part of the Pacific Division, which now must be considered one of the toughest NHL divisions and includes strong teams like the Vegas Golden Knights, Seattle Kraken, Edmonton Oilers, LA Kings and the Calgary Flames. To make the playoffs, they will need to not only compete against these tough opponents but also secure wins throughout the regular season.

Ultimately, the Vancouver Canucks’ success in their quest to make the 2023-24 Stanley Cup Playoffs will depend on various factors, the biggest of which will be based on Demko’s performance, mental resilience and ability to handle the workload of starting 60-plus games. However, the organization needs to provide him with a strong defensive unit and reliable backup support. Careful management of his playing time and monitoring of his physical condition will be crucial to ensure his long-term success. With the right support and continued development, he has the potential to solidify a position as one of the top starting goaltenders in the league.