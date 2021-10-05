Seattle Kraken 2021-22 Season Preview Section

Looking for all the best Seattle Kraken 2021-22 season preview content in one place? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you can find all the latest articles from our expert team of Kraken writers who want to get you prepared for the upcoming season.

Jamie Oleksiak Dallas Stars

Projecting the Seattle Kraken Opening Night Defensive Pairs

As Seattle’s inaugural season draws near, THW’s Kraken coverage team will take a look at the potential defensive lineup for opening night.

Vince Dunn St. Louis Blues

Kraken’s Best & Worst Contracts for Inaugural Season

Which contracts offer the best value for the Seattle Kraken, and which ones leave a little more to be desired?

2021 NHL Expansion Draft Seattle Kraken

10 Seattle Kraken Player Milestones for 2021-22

A multitude of Seattle Kraken players are approaching significant milestones in the 2021-22 NHL season. Here are the top-10 to follow.

Reilly Smith Jonathan Marchessault Patrick Kane

Pacific Division Preview: Seattle Kraken Aiming for Playoffs

The Seattle Kraken begin the 2021-22 NHL season in a weak Pacific Division. Their biggest competition will be the Vegas Golden Knights.

Seattle Kraken Riley Sheahan, Nathan Bastian, Alexander True and Kole Lind Odd Man In: Battle for Final Roster Spot

Odd Man In: The Battle for the Final Seattle Kraken Roster Spot

The Seattle Kraken need to find their 12th forward. Riley Sheahan, Nathan Bastian, Alexander True and Kole Lind are looking to take the spot.

Marcus Johansson Minnesota Wild

5 Bold Kraken Predictions for the 2021-22 Season

The Seattle Kraken enter their inaugural season with the challenge of replicating the 2017-18 Vegas Golden Knights’ success.

Jaden Schwartz St. Louis Blues

Projecting the Seattle Kraken Opening Night Forward Lines

After diving into player previews, THW’s Kraken coverage team projects where each player will fit in the lineup.

Jared McCann, Seattle Kraken

Kraken Have 4 Breakout Candidates on Inaugural Roster

In their inaugural season, the Seattle Kraken, who put together their roster in July, has four candidates that could have a breakout season.

Robin Lehner Vegas Golden Knights

Kraken’s Inaugural Schedule Features Challenging Second Half

The Seattle Kraken enter their inaugural season with hopes of qualifying for the playoffs. Here is an analysis of their 2021-22 schedule.

Climate Pledge Arena

10 Reasons You Should Be a Seattle Kraken Fan

The Seattle Kraken are fresh off selecting their roster, signing free agents, and revealing their jerseys. Should you root for them?

Yanni Gourde Tampa Bay Lightning

A Deep Dive Into the Kraken’s Center Options

The Kraken went defense-heavy during the expansion draft. Here’s a look at how their center depth stacks up and what they could do with it.

