Seattle Kraken 2021-22 Season Preview Section

Projecting the Seattle Kraken Opening Night Defensive Pairs As Seattle’s inaugural season draws near, THW’s Kraken coverage team will take a look at the potential defensive lineup for opening night.

Kraken’s Best & Worst Contracts for Inaugural Season Which contracts offer the best value for the Seattle Kraken, and which ones leave a little more to be desired?

10 Seattle Kraken Player Milestones for 2021-22 A multitude of Seattle Kraken players are approaching significant milestones in the 2021-22 NHL season. Here are the top-10 to follow.

Pacific Division Preview: Seattle Kraken Aiming for Playoffs The Seattle Kraken begin the 2021-22 NHL season in a weak Pacific Division. Their biggest competition will be the Vegas Golden Knights.

Odd Man In: The Battle for the Final Seattle Kraken Roster Spot The Seattle Kraken need to find their 12th forward. Riley Sheahan, Nathan Bastian, Alexander True and Kole Lind are looking to take the spot.

5 Bold Kraken Predictions for the 2021-22 Season The Seattle Kraken enter their inaugural season with the challenge of replicating the 2017-18 Vegas Golden Knights’ success.

Projecting the Seattle Kraken Opening Night Forward Lines After diving into player previews, THW’s Kraken coverage team projects where each player will fit in the lineup.

In their inaugural season, the Seattle Kraken, who put together their roster in July, has four candidates that could have a breakout season.

Kraken’s Inaugural Schedule Features Challenging Second Half The Seattle Kraken enter their inaugural season with hopes of qualifying for the playoffs. Here is an analysis of their 2021-22 schedule.

10 Reasons You Should Be a Seattle Kraken Fan The Seattle Kraken are fresh off selecting their roster, signing free agents, and revealing their jerseys. Should you root for them?

A Deep Dive Into the Kraken’s Center Options The Kraken went defense-heavy during the expansion draft. Here’s a look at how their center depth stacks up and what they could do with it.