San Jose Sharks 2021-22 Season Preview Section

Looking for all the best San Jose Sharks 2021-22 season preview content in one place? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you can find all the latest articles from our expert team of Sharks writers who want to get you prepared for the upcoming season.

Alexander Barabanov SKA St Petersburg

Sharks Have Limited Options to Replace Evander Kane

The Evander Kane saga has handcuffed the San Jose Sharks as now they have limited options to fill the void in the lineup he leaves behind.

Mario Ferraro San Jose Sharks

3 Bold Sharks Predictions for the 2021-22 Season

The San Jose Sharks: playoff team in 2021-22? Here are three bold predictions for the team heading into the new season.

John Leonard San Jose Sharks

Sharks Have 3 Roster Battles to Watch in Training Camp

With training camp around the corner, the San Jose Sharks have some roster battles that will be worth keeping an eye on.

Tomas Hertl #48, San Jose Sharks

Sharks Have 4 Potential Trade Partners for Tomas Hertl

Could the San Jose Sharks trade Tomas Hertl? If they decide to, here are four possible trade partners for a potential deal.

Thomas Bordeleau, Michigan Wolverines

Sharks’ 3 Untouchable Prospects Entering 2021-22

There are three prospects the San Jose Sharks dare not move for the sake of their future success.

Ryan Merkley San Jose Sharks

Sharks’ Prospects Most Likely to Make the Roster This Season

The San Jose Sharks could be in line for an injection of youth into their lineup ahead of the 2021-22 season.

James Reimer Carolina Hurricanes

Sharks’ Goaltending Suddenly Deep with Reimer & Hill Additions

A month ago, the San Jose Sharks’ goalie depth looked bad. With the additions of James Reimer and Adin Hill, it suddenly looks good again.

John Leonard San Jose Sharks

Sharks Prospect Leonard Facing Tough Battle to Keep a Roster Spot

Despite a somewhat underrated rookie season with the San Jose Sharks, John Leonard finds himself in a battle to make the Sharks’ roster.

Ryan Merkley London Knights

Sharks Prospect Pyramid Gets an Eklund-Sized Boost

The San Jose Sharks got the steal of the 2021 Draft in William Eklund. See where he and all the other prospects slot into the updated pyramid.

San Jose Sharks Kevin Labanc

Sharks Can Set Both Meier & Labanc Up for Successful Seasons

Placing these players with quality linemates that complement their play styles will allow Meier and Labanc to have quality 2021-22 seasons.

San Jose Sharks Erik Karlsson

Sharks Need Karlsson to Build Upon Surgery-Free Offseason

The San Jose Sharks will need Erik Karlsson’s elite play after enjoying his first surgery-free offseason as a member of the club.

