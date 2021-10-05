Los Angeles Kings 2021-22 Season Preview Section

Looking for all the best LA Kings 2021-22 season preview content in one place? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you can find all the latest articles from our expert team of Kings writers who want to get you prepared for the upcoming season.

Kings Face Difficult Decision With Byfield Where Quinton Byfield plays this season is a big issue for the Los Angeles Kings. Where will he develop best this season?

Kings Have Multiple Fringe Forwards on Roster Bubble The Los Angeles Kings will need to cut a few fringe forwards before opening night. Here is a case for each player to make the team.

3 Bold Kings Predictions for the 2021-22 Season The Los Angeles Kings have an exciting season ahead of them. The team is coming out of a rebuild, and anything can happen.

LA Kings 2021-22 Season Preview: Defensive Pairings Projection The Los Angeles Kings have an interesting group of defensemen for this coming season, including a good mix of young players and veterans.

LA Kings 2021-22 Season Preview: Forward Lines Projection The Los Angeles Kings have an exciting forward group for this coming season, and the team has many options for their bottom six.

Kings’ Kopitar Can Have Milestone-Filled 2021-22 Season Kings great Anze Kopitar will be chasing several milestones during the 2021-22 season. Which achievements will he reach this season?

Kings’ Newest Players Each Address a Specific Need The Los Angeles Kings added several important pieces this offseason, each addressing a specific area of need for the team.

Kings’ Best Value Contracts for the 2021-22 Season The Kings have several players who proved themselves over the past few seasons yet remain on their cheap contracts, providing great value.

Kings Development Camp Reveals Prospects Pushing for NHL Roster Spot After Kings development camp, it’s clear that several prospects are close to competing for an NHL spot. Which prospects impressed most?

Kings Kempe & Iafallo Will Battle for Top Line Time The Los Angeles Kings will have a serious position battle during training camp. With Adrian Kempe and Alex Iafallo gunning for one spot.

Kings’ Anderson & Edler Will Compete for a Top Pairing Spot in 2021-22 Los Angeles Kings left-handed blueliners Alex Edler and Mikey Anderson will compete for first pairing duties in 2021-22.

Kings Have the Pieces to Be a Playoff Team This Season The Los Angeles Kings’ goal is to make the playoffs this season. While it may be difficult, they have the pieces to make it happen.

Kings’ Brown & Arvidsson Will Compete for Top Line Spot in 2021-22 Dustin Brown and Viktor Arvidsson are poised to compete for the Los Angeles Kings top right-wing spot for the 2021-22 season.

Kings Kempe & Vilardi Look Set For Career Seasons With next season inching closer, it’s time to speculate on which Los Angeles Kings players will make massive strides this season.

Kings Have Multiple Prospects Fighting for a Roster Spot With more players than spots, it will be a summer of fighting for the Kings prospects looking to crack the NHL roster. Who will make the cut?

Kings’ Prospect Pool Alone Makes a Pretty Impressive Roster The Los Angeles Kings have one of the best prospect pools in the NHL, if not the best, making for a pretty good roster of young players alone.