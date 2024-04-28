Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Kings – Game 4

The Edmonton Oilers will play the Los Angeles Kings in Game 4 of the NHL Playoff Series tonight at Crypto.com Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Hub
(2P) Oilers at (3P) Kings
Western Conference First Round, Game 4
10:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, BSW, SN1, SN, TVAS
Edmonton leads best-of-7 series 2-1
Oilers projected lineup
Adam Henrique — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Warren Foegele
Evander Kane — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry
Dylan Holloway — Derek Ryan — Mattias Janmark
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Sam Carrick, Connor Brown, Troy Stecher, Sam Gagner
Injured: None
Status report
- Ryan will play his first game of the series in place of Carrick.
More from THW:
- Maple Leafs’ and Oilers’ Core Comparisons Can Finally Stop
- NHL’s Longest Active Playoff Streaks
- Oilers’ 1999 Series vs. Stars: The Closest Sweep in Team History
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson
Kevin Fiala — Blake Lizotte — Trevor Lewis
Alex Laferriere — Pierre-Luc Dubios — Carl Grundstrom
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov — Matt Roy
Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence
David Rittich
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Aaron Dell, Arthur Kaliyev, Jacob Moverare
Injured: None
Status report
- Fiala took line rushes with Lizotte in practice after playing with Dubois in Game 3.
More from THW:
- NHL’s Longest Active Playoff Streaks
- Kings Need to Learn From Their Game 3 Loss
- Oilers Pound Kings 6-1 in Game 3 for a 2-1 Series Lead
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket