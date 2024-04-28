Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Kings – Game 4

The Edmonton Oilers will play the Los Angeles Kings in Game 4 of the NHL Playoff Series tonight at Crypto.com Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Hub

(2P) Oilers at (3P) Kings

Western Conference First Round, Game 4

10:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, BSW, SN1, SN, TVAS

Edmonton leads best-of-7 series 2-1

Oilers projected lineup

Adam Henrique — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Warren Foegele

Evander Kane — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry

Dylan Holloway — Derek Ryan — Mattias Janmark

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Sam Carrick, Connor Brown, Troy Stecher, Sam Gagner

Injured: None

Status report

Ryan will play his first game of the series in place of Carrick.

More from THW:

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson

Kevin Fiala — Blake Lizotte — Trevor Lewis

Alex Laferriere — Pierre-Luc Dubios — Carl Grundstrom

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov — Matt Roy

Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Aaron Dell, Arthur Kaliyev, Jacob Moverare

Injured: None

Status report

Fiala took line rushes with Lizotte in practice after playing with Dubois in Game 3.

More from THW:

Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket