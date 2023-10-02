Predators’ Top 25 Players of All-Time: Ryan Johansen

Welcome to the Nashville Predators‘ All-Time 25 in 25. In this series, we at The Hockey Writers will unveil the top 25 players in franchise history in honor of the organization’s 25th anniversary. Starting Sept. 18, we will unveil a new player every day until the Predators’ home opener at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 12. Join us along for the ride as we celebrate 25 years of hockey in Nashville. At 11—Ryan Johansen.

It’s One-For-One: Jones for Johansen

On Jan. 6, 2016, the Predators and Columbus Blue Jackets swapped budding stars to fill a glaring weakness in a move that shocked the hockey world. The Predators shipped out right-handed defenseman Seth Jones to the Blue Jackets for center Ryan Johansen, who was fresh off a 71-point season.

Both organizations got what they wanted. The Blue Jackets acquired a player they felt could emerge as a number-one franchise defenseman, while the Predators received what they thought of as an elite top center. The trade seemed like a win-win for both teams – and is still seen that way today. While both players had moments of greatness and struggles, this midseason deal made Johansen’s arrival in Music City a spectacle.

Johansen’s Career with the Predators

Johansen was a consistent 50-point threat with the Predators. There was a lot of pressure on him to step into the first-line center role, but he scored 34 points in 42 games to close out the 2015-16 season, giving fans a taste of what was to come. The following season, in 2016-17, Johansen scored 61 points in 82 games, not mind-blowing totals, but he stepped it up in the playoffs.

Ryan Johansen, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He scored 13 points in 14 playoff games for the Predators, just a hair under a point-per-game pace. As the Predators stormed through the playoffs en route to their first Stanley Cup Final in franchise history, Johansen suffered a thigh injury in the Western Conference Final, which sidelined him for the rest of the playoffs, leaving the Predators without their first-line center heading into the Final.

The Predators lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games, making Johansen’s injury one of the biggest what-if moments in the organization’s history. The dice may have rolled another way if the team had had their star center. While Johansen’s lack of elite production in the regular season often frustrated fans, he was a perennial playoff performer. He is second all-time in Predators playoff scoring with 48 points in 61 games, second in goals (17), and tied for first in assists (31).

In the Predators record book in the regular season, Johansen is 14th in games played (533), ninth in goals (110), and sixth in assists (252, and points (362).

Johansen Traded to Division Rival

Following the 2022-23 NHL season, Johansen’s eighth with the organization, general manager Barry Trotz wanted to change the team’s culture and offensive outlook. Among other moves, he traded Johansen to the Colorado Avalanche for then-pending unrestricted free agent Alex Galchenyuk. The Predators did not re-sign Galchenyuk, making this trade essentially a cap dump. In addition to getting practically nothing for Johansen, Trotz retained half of his $8 million cap hit for the next two seasons.

Johansen’s arrival in Nashville was an explosion – a one-for-one, star center for star defenseman, blockbuster. His way out was a fizzle. However, the trade will allow the organization to continue their re-tool and reshaping of the roster. At the same time, Johansen now has the opportunity to chase his first Stanley Cup as the number-two center behind Nathan MacKinnon on the Avalanche. All in all, it is a win-win for the player and the organization.

Johansen’s time with the Predators is officially over after eight seasons of ups and downs. While he never fulfilled their hope of becoming the franchise’s elite first-line center, he played his role to the best of his ability, including seven straight playoff berths and a Stanley Cup Final appearance. There will always be a what if attached to his injury in the 2017 NHL Playoffs. Who knows? If he had been healthy, maybe the Predators would be hanging a different banner from the rafters of Bridgestone Arena.