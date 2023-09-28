Predators’ Top 25 Players of All-Time: Craig Smith

Welcome to the Nashville Predators All-Time 25 in 25. In this series, we at The Hockey Writers will unveil the top 25 players in franchise history in honor of the organization’s 25th anniversary. Starting Sept. 18, we will unveil a new player every day until the Predators’ home opener at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 12. Join us along for the ride as we celebrate 25 years of hockey in Nashville. At 15—Craig Smith.

Pekka Rinne, David Legwand, and Shea Weber (The Hockey Writers)

Smith Breaks Onto the Scene

Smith made his NHL debut special. In 2011-12, the Predators’ rookie made a direct transition to the league, forgoing playing in the American Hockey League (AHL). Smith lined up against the Columbus Blue Jackets in his first game and did something every hockey fan growing up dreams of.

He also scored his first goal in his first NHL game. Everything Smith is known for today, he flashed then. His foot speed, grit, and scoring touch were evident from his first season. He played 72 games in his rookie season, scoring 14 goals and 36 points. He also tied for 12th in Calder Memorial Trophy voting.

Smith Brought Energy & Consistency to Predators

Smith was a shoo-in for at least 30 points during his time with the Predators, and his speed and scoring were much-needed on a defensive-minded team. Smith’s skating is one of his best assets. He was the prototypical energy winger every team wants in their middle six. He was always disrupting play and posing a scoring threat from any spot on the ice.

Smith put his scoring prowess on display during the 2013-14 season, scoring 24 goals and a career-high 28 assists. He topped his goal-scoring mark in 2017-18 with a career-best 25 goals en route to the Predators winning the Presidents’ Trophy. Smith was the definition of consistency. He had three consecutive 20-goal seasons and hit that total five times with the organization. He was known for his quick hands, shot, grittiness, and speed, which showed on the stat sheet.

Like the regular season, Smith was also a solid middle-six contributor in the playoffs. The Predators made the playoffs seven times while he was with the organization. Smith played 52 games throughout his Predators postseason career, scoring seven goals, 16 points, and racking up 12 penalty minutes. While his scoring seems lacklustre, he brought energy, grit, and other intangibles head coaches look for once the playoffs roll around.

In the Predators record book, Smith falls 7th in games played (661), 12th in assists (168), 7th in points (330), and 5th in goals (162).

Smith Bouncing Around the NHL

The 2019-20 NHL season was his last in Nashville. He left the only hockey home he’d ever known to sign a three-year deal with the Boston Bruins. He was traded to the Washington Capitals at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline (along with quality draft picks) for Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway. In his first and only trade, Smith served as salary filler.

Craig Smith with the Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Capitals let Smith walk in free agency after the 2022-23 season. The 34-year-old is still looking to hoist the Stanley Cup after failing to do so with his three prior teams. As a free agent, the former pred signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Dallas Stars.

Smith’s nine-season run with the Predators brought goal-scoring, consistency, and grit. Breaking the 20-goal mark five times and 50 points twice shows the depth he added to the organization. While he was never a superstar, let alone an All-Star, he was a staple in the team’s middle-six and left it all out on the ice every game.