Predators’ Top 25 Players of All-Time: Mike Fisher

Welcome to the Nashville Predators All-Time 25 in 25. In this series, we at The Hockey Writers will unveil the top 25 players in franchise history in honor of the organization’s 25th anniversary. Starting Sept. 18, we will unveil a new player every day until the Predators’ home opener at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 12. Join us along for the ride as we celebrate 25 years of hockey in Nashville. At 18—Mike Fisher.

Pekka Rinne, David Legwand, and Shea Weber (The Hockey Writers)

Mike Fisher’s Career with the Predators

The Predators acquired forward Mike Fisher from the Ottawa Senators in Feb. 2011 for a 2011 first-round pick (Stefan Noesen) and a 2012 third-round pick (Jarrod Maidens). Considering Fisher’s leadership and production for the team, this is one of the best trades in franchise history.

Fisher played eight seasons in Nashville. His best statistical season came in 2011-12 when he scored 24 goals and 27 assists in 72 games. He was consistent and passionate and was a defining player of the team’s era in the 2010s. He was a huge contributor in helping the Predators get past that first-round hurdle in the 2011 NHL Playoffs, scoring seven points in 12 games. In his eight seasons with the team, the Predators made it out of the first round five times.

Latest News & Highlights

In franchise history, he ranks 21st in games played (429), 20th in assists (130), 14th in points (241), and 8th in goals (111).

Captain Fisher

He was only ‘Captain Fisher’ for one season in Nashville. In his brief time wearing the ‘C’, taking the mantle following Shea Weber’s blockbuster departure in the summer of 2016, he did something no captain had done or has done since: lead the Predators to the Stanley Cup Final. That Cinderella run in 2017 is etched into the minds of every fan, as the eight-seed Preds dismantled the Chicago Blackhawks, knocked off the St.Louis Blues, and defeated the Anaheim Ducks en route to their only Final appearance. They fell just short of the finish line, losing to Sidney Crosby’s Pittsburgh Penguins in six games, but the run solidified Nashville as a true hockey town.

Fisher didn’t drive the offense during that 2017 Final run, but he was the vocal leader the team needed and scored four assists in 20 games. Fisher announced his retirement that offseason after helping his club make history.

The following season, Fisher watched the Predators’ Western Conference Champions banner rise to the ceiling of Bridgestone Arena. Rather than standing side-by-side with his teammates, he walked the red carpet, stopping a few feet away. The crowd exploded when he appeared inside the rink, bursting with excitement and admiration as the only captain to bring the Predators within two games of hockey’s holy grail was there to celebrate their accomplishment. Among other things, this reminder of how close he came to winning the Cup led to his decision to end his retirement late in the 2017-18 season.

Fisher Comes Out Of Retirement

The disappointment of his retirement ahead of 2017-18 was short-lived, as he announced he was coming out of retirement to play for the Predators later that season, almost like a trade deadline addition. The eventual Presidents’ Trophy-winning Predators couldn’t say no to the added depth, especially from a player closely connected to the organization.

Fisher returned close to the deadline, scoring four points in 16 regular-season games to end the season. In the 2018 NHL Playoffs, he managed one goal in 12 games in a reduced role. Following their Game 7 loss to the Winnipeg Jets in the second round, Fisher called it quits again, but this time, he never returned. Despite falling short of the ultimate goal, his commitment to the team shined that season.

Related: Predators’ Top 25 Players of All-Time: Jason Arnott

Fisher’s one season as captain was the best in Predators’ history. His bittersweet retirement following their Stanley Cup Final loss felt like a fitting end to his career. However, his return to help the team gear up for another playoff push is one of the most memorable moments in franchise history. Although he never won the Cup, Fisher’s leadership throughout his eight-year tenure with the team helped them reach new heights.