Predators’ Top 25 Players of All-Time: Scott Walker

Walker: One of the Original Predators

Walker is a part of the original 26 Predators who became etched in Tennessee sports history after being selected in the 1998 Expansion Draft. He was their final selection in the draft, rounding out a team full of hungry players with something to prove. At the time, Walker was a bottom-six winger trying to carve out his role on the Vancouver Canucks. Getting poached by the Predators gave him a chance to shine, and he seized the opportunity.

Walker proved he was worth the pick in the Predators’ first season. He had 13 points in 59 games with his former club the season prior to getting selected. With his elevated role on the Predators, he broke out. He scored 15 goals and 25 assists for 40 points in 71 games, finishing fifth in team scoring and setting new career highs in goals, assists, points, and games. He proved the Canucks were foolish for exposing him, becoming a lethal top-six talent in Music City.

Walker’s Seven Year Run

Beyond enjoying the nostalgic feeling Walker’s name ignites in Predators’ fans old enough to remember their expansion era, he did have a successful seven-season run with the organization. He scored over 50 points twice, once in the 2000-01 season (25-29-54) and again in 2003-04 (25-42-67). 2003-04 was easily his best season with the organization. Along with notching 25 goals and 67 points in 75 games, leading the team in scoring, the Predators made the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. While Walker only tallied one assist in the Preds’ first postseason appearance, his near point-per-game season allowed his squad to have the chance to compete for Lord Stanley in the first place.

Scott Walker (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

Walker’s tenure with the Predators aligned with the organization’s years of growing pains, as not much on-ice success occurred during his time with Nashville. Despite only qualifying for the playoffs twice in seven years, individually, he proved to be among the best to play for the franchise. In the Predators record book, Walker ranks 14th in goals (96), 14th in assists (151), 22nd in games played (410), and 13th in points (247). He was one of the first genuine scoring weapons the Predators’ possessed in their early days, bringing excitement, skill, and leadership to the team.

Walker’s Extremely Short Time as Captain

Walker briefly served as captain of the Predators during the 2002-03 season – 15 days brief. Yes, you read that right. He was the Predators captain for 15 days in the middle of the 2002-03 season. While this oddly specific, fun trivia fact seems odd, it has a simple explanation. Greg Johnson, the Predators captain at the time, was out with an injury. The organization felt that icing a captain was necessary while Johnson recovered, so from Jan. 12-27, 2003, he served as the team’s interim captain, officially becoming the third captain in franchise history.

When he wasn’t sporting a ‘C’ on his jersey, Walker wore an ‘A’. He served as alternate captain during the 2002-03 and 2003-04 seasons. He earned the respect of his teammates through his play and personality, leading by example on and off the ice and becoming one of the team’s many leaders. While he never got to hold the title of captain for an extended period, the organization’s willingness to trust him with the title, despite the interim tag, shows the respect and admiration he had.

Walker brought consistency, leadership, and resilience in his seven seasons with the Predators. He proved he was more than an expendable player given up as expansion fodder, emerging as a top-six scoring threat. His brief time as captain highlights his teammates, coaches, and upper management’s respect for him, while his scoring made him a fan favorite throughout the city of Nashville.