Flames Still Better Off to Move Hanifin Despite Recent Comments

All summer long, it felt like only a matter of time before the Calgary Flames traded Noah Hanifin. The 26-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract which carries a cap hit of $4.95 million, and could bring back a ton in a deal given how strong of a defenceman he is.

Contract situation aside, another reason it was expected that Hanifin would be moved this offseason was due to several reports that he had expressed to management he wasn’t interested in signing an extension. Given the situation that occurred with Johnny Gaudreau in the not-so-distant past, no one imagined the Flames may put themselves in the exact same situation again. As it turns out, however, Hanifin is still with the Flames as October nears, though general manager Craig Conroy appears to have a good reason for why he didn’t trade him.

Hanifin Changing Mind on Potential Extension

As it turns out, reports of Hanifin not willing to sign an extension were true; at least, to a point. When speaking with reporters days ago, Hanifin explained that he needed to get out of Calgary after a rough season and re-assess. Essentially, he wasn’t willing to sign an extension at that point in time but didn’t rule out signing one later on.

Conroy also spoke with reporters just days ago, and echoed similar comments to Hanifin, saying that he and the rest of his staff were aware there would be no extension throughout the summer, but that Hanifin’s party was potentially open to one at a later date. All of a sudden, those criticizing Conroy’s inactivity this offseason have come to realize he may have known what he was doing all along. With that said, however, the Flames would still be better off to move Hanifin ahead of the trade deadline.

Hanifin Could Be Giving Lip Service

Flames fans remember the Johnny Gaudreau situation all too well. It sounded as though he genuinely wanted to come back to Calgary, and perhaps at times he really believed that himself. Ultimately, however, his heart just wasn’t in it, and he wound up leaving the organization to sign with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

By no means is Hanifin the same calibre of player as Gaudreau, but he is still very good in his own right; a defenceman that would be a top-three option on any team in the league. The Flames can’t hold on to him hoping that he may agree to sign an extension, only to end up seeing him walk in the offseason for nothing in return.

On top of that, the Flames don’t need Hanifin, even if they do wish to remain competitive. While he is certainly a big part of their team, he will command a significant raise, with the potential to earn well over $6 million on the open market. Paying that price would be a tough pill to swallow for the Flames, who already have massive contracts in Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri, and may soon be forced to give out another to Elias Lindholm.

If the Flames had a weak blue line, then keeping Hanifin around would be of high importance. Thankfully, that isn’t the case, as they have two defencemen most would agree are better players in Rasmus Andersson and MacKenzie Weegar. They also have another very solid top-four option in Chris Tanev and have reason to believe Oliver Kylington can get back to that level as well. Holding off on giving Hanifin all the money he will be asking for and spending it in other areas would be more beneficial to the Flames as they look to turn this roster into a contender.

Flames in Great Position to Get Massive Return

With Erik Karlsson having been moved to the Pittsburgh Penguins, there aren’t a ton of high calibre blueliners on the market. In fact, Hanifin may very well be the top option right now. At any point between now and the trade deadline, there will be several teams interested, and Conroy is in a position where he can ask for a lot. If he plays his cards right, he could move Hanifin for a very significant return, one that could benefit the Flames not only currently but in the future as well. While re-signing him is certainly tempting, the better decision is still to deal him elsewhere.