Predators’ Top 25 Players of All-Time: Jason Arnott

Predators Sign Arnott

The Nashville Predators sought to bolster their offensive core in the 2006 offseason. After making the playoffs in the 2003-04 and 2005-06 seasons, they wanted to improve their roster in any way they could. Star forward Jason Arnott, who already had a Stanley Cup and All-Star appearance to his name, was on the market. Enticed by his leadership and skill, general manager David Poile signed the forward to a five-year, $22.5 million deal on July 2, 2006.

Following in Paul Kariya’s footsteps the season prior, Arnott became another notable figure in the hockey world to sign with the Predators in the mid-2000s. Signing these marquee-free agents helped establish Nashville’s place as a premier location to play in. In his first season with the Predators, Arnott showed why Poile signed him to the lucrative deal. He flashed his goal-scoring ability, scoring 27 goals and 27 assists, totaling 54 points in 68 games.

The San Jose Sharks bounced the Predators in five games during the 2007 postseason. Despite the disappointing finish, Arnott scored three points in the Preds’ five playoff games.

Arnott’s Career as a Predator

Arnott’s best season as a Predator came in the 2007-08 season. The franchise named him captain before the beginning of the season. He’d wear the ‘C’ until his eventual trade to the New Jersey Devils in the 2010 offseason. In 07-08, Arnott scored 72 points (28-44-72) in 79 games. He led his team to the playoffs, squeaking in as the eight-seed. The Predators lost in the first round once again, this time to the Presidents’ Trophy Winning Detroit Red Wings.

Arnott set the franchise record for goals in a single season during his third year with the team. He potted 33 goals, tying his career-high and breaking Steve Sullivan and Paul Kariya’s shared record of 31 set three seasons prior. Arnott tacked on 24 assists, finishing with 57 points in 65 games. Despite his production, the Predators missed the postseason for the first time during his tenure with the team.

Arnott scored 46 points in 63 games during his fourth and final season with the Predators. Although his production regressed, the Preds qualified for the 2010 NHL Playoffs. However, Arnott’s team suffered a familiar fate, losing in the first round for the third time in four years.

In the Predators’ record book, Arnott sits 40th in games played (275), 22nd in assists (122), 20th in points (229), and 10th in goal-scoring (107). He is one of only six Predators players to score 70-plus points in a single season.

Arnott’s Traded To the Devils

Following the 2009-10 season, the Predators traded their captain to the Devils. Arnott would return to the team where he scored the Stanley Cup-winning double-overtime goal in Game 6 of the 2000 Stanley Cup Final. In return for the veteran forward, the Predators received forward prospect Matt Halischuk and a 2011 second-round pick. The Preds would draft goaltender Magnus Hellberg 38th overall with the selection. The trade ended Arnott’s short and sweet time in Nashville, ending his era as Predators’ captain.

Jason Arnott was one of the first major free agent signings the Predators pulled off in their history. The veteran forward immediately stepped in as a leader in the locker room. His trade to the Devils brought good value back for the organization, even if the pieces never amounted to much at the NHL level. He helped establish the playoffs as the norm for the Preds, and setting a franchise record in the process boosted his Predators resume.