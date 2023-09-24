Bruins Set to Make Preseason Debut Against Rangers

The Boston Bruins have now had three days on the ice as they opened training camp earlier this week. Today (Sept. 24), the Bruins will take on the New York Rangers as fans will get to see the Black and Gold in action for the first time this season. The Bruins’ roster has been announced for the game, and while there aren’t too many veteran players playing today, it will be a good chance for some of the Bruins’ top prospects to make their cases for potential roster spots.

Bruins’ Free Agent Signings to Make Debuts

As head coach Jim Montogomery previously alluded to, there are very few veteran players included in today’s roster. Many new faces will get their first looks in any sort of game action with the Bruins today. General manager Don Sweeney had a busy offseason, making many bargain-deal free-agent signings, and many of these players will be looking to make a solid first impression today.

Forwards Patrick Brown, Morgan Geekie, James van Riemsdyk, Jayson Megna, Anthony Richard, and defenseman Parker Wotherspoon all came to the Bruins via free agency during the offseason and will be in today’s lineup. Geekie has been taking reps with Trent Frederic and Richard, who signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Bruins on July 1.

Morgan Geekie former Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Frederic will also be in today’s lineup, along with Jake Debrusk, A.J. Greer, and Jakub Zboril, as the only players who will be suiting up today off of last season’s roster. It will be interesting to see some of the line combinations Montgomery decides to roll with today.

Bruins Prospects Looking to Prove Themselves

Aside from the players already mentioned, there will be some notable prospects in today’s lineup who will be looking to make a name for themselves. With the well-documented voids left at the Bruins’ center position, a strong camp could lead to one of the prospects making an immediate jump to the roster. Fabian Lysell, Brett Harrison, Matthew Poitras, and John Beecher will play today.

Lysell has long been touted as the Bruins’ best forward prospect, and this will be a crucial training camp for the career progression of the young Swede. While some may not read too much into preseason hockey, getting off to a hot start can go a long way for a young player looking to turn some heads. Lysell had a decent professional debut with the Providence Bruins last season, posting 14 goals and 23 assists for 37 points. A solid performance today will be a massive confidence boost for him as he has his eyes on a potential roster spot this season.“It’s just going to be to feel more comfortable and have the confidence to go in there and try to prove that. I’ve been developing since last year and take it day by day and trying to make the team.” Lysell said before the start of rookie camp in August.

Poitras has been putting together a solid camp so far, even taking reps with last season’s 61-goal scorer David Pastrnak in the first few on-ice sessions. While he won’t have Pastrnak on his wing today, he will still likely get to play top-line minutes in an effort by Montgomery to showcase the center’s skillset in a game situation. “The goal is to try to make the Bruins,” said the 19-year-old Poitras. “It would be a dream come true to play in the NHL, but just put my best foot forward and make it as difficult as possible for them to send me back to juniors. I can’t play in the AHL this year, but just make it a difficult decision.”

Matthew Poitras, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Harrison had a strong showing in the 2023 Prospect Challenge in Buffalo, as he scored three goals in the Bruins’ three games. A big body with a good shot, he will be a player to watch today while he continues his development into a professional-level player.

While the high-end playmaking abilities Poitras has shown at the OHL level make him an intriguing prospect who may one day be a top-six forward for the Bruins, another prospective center, Beecher, has his sights set on the Bruins’ fourth line. Beecher was drafted 30th overall at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, and the clock is ticking for him to step up and make his mark as a potential center at the NHL level. He will be another player to keep your eyes during today’s contest against the Rangers.

Bruins’ Defensive Acquisitions to Make Debuts

When the Bruins shipped Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno to the Chicago Blackhawks this summer, they received two right-shot defensemen in return. Both Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula will be slotted into the preseason opener today. Mike Callahan and Reilly Walsh will join the previously mentioned Wotherspoon and Zboril today.

Mitchell has a prior connection with Montgomery through their time at the University of Denver. He will be a candidate to push Kevin Shattenkirk for a spot on the Bruins’ bottom pairing. He has 82 career games under his belt, picking up four goals and 12 assists for 16 points.

Ian Mitchell with the Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Regula has some good size standing at 6-foot-4, 208 pounds. He was drafted 67th overall at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings. While in all reality, he will likely play in Providence this season, it is interesting to see how the big-body defender looks in game situations. With his size being a factor, could he potentially make Brandon Carlo expendable down the road? Time will tell, but you’ll get your first look at him today.

Many eyes will be on Zboril today, as the Bruins’ potential trade assets this season revolve around left-handed defensemen like Matt Grzelcyk and Derek Forbort. The 26-year-old will need to take that next step proving he belongs in the lineup full-time. Since being drafted in the first round of the infamous 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Zboril has seen very limited game-time with the Bruins, playing in just 76 career games. He will be seen as the veteran member of the Bruins’ defense for today’s game against the Rangers.

Goaltending Outlook

In between the pipes, Brandon Bussi will get to start the Bruins’ first preseason game. Kyle Keyser will serve as his backup as the Bruins will let some of the prospect netminders put their skills on display in the early portions of training camp. After playing three seasons in the NCAA at Western Michigan Univerisity, Bussi spent last season with Providence, posting a 2.40 goals-against average (GAA) and a .924 save percentage (SV%). These are impressive numbers for a goalie making the jump to his first full professional hockey season.

Brandon Bussi, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman being the best tandem in the NHL, we won’t likely see a third goalie in Boston this season provided they can avoid injuries. For today, let’s see what Bussi, the South Beach, New York native, can do against the Rangers.

What’s Up Next?

The Bruins will continue to roll through training camp and will hit the road to play their next preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, Sept. 26. With a total of 57 players on their training camp roster, you can expect the group to be narrowed down early next week as the coaching staff and front office inch closer to hashing out what will be their opening night roster.