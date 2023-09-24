Jets Seem Destined to Lose Star Players for Nothing

The Winnipeg Jets recently kicked off their 2023 training camp and there was a decent amount of anticipation mixed with uncertainty surrounding the upcoming season. Much of this uncertainty revolved around the future of two of their best players, Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck. The comments made by Jets general manager (GM) Kevin Cheveldayoff prior to and during the start of the training camp have, in my opinion, stirred the pot on his plan to treat Scheifele and Hellebuyck as self-rentals in hopes of them re-signing. Unfortunately, this would most likely lead to their departure for nothing after a short playoff run in the upcoming season.

Scheifele and Hellebuyck have been the cornerstone players for the Jets for years. Scheifele is a dynamic center, while Hellebuyck is one of the NHL’s best goaltenders. Together they have been the catalysts in the team staying above water after a long 2018 playoff run. However, as the 2023-24 season approaches, it appears that the Jets are facing a difficult decision regarding their futures.

The Focus is on Winning

During a press conference at the start of training camp, Kevin Cheveldayoff addressed the media and the fans providing insight into the team’s strategy and its approach to the upcoming season. It was during this press conference that in my opinion, Cheveldayoff’s comments raised some eyebrows. Cheveldayoff stated, “Our singular focus is winning, that is what we’re all about. We’re here to play the game and we’re here to win. That’s what this group, I think, is really going to be focused on. The Stanley Cup as Winnipeg’s ultimate goal”.

Cheveldayoff is a lawyer by trade and is a master at dodging questions. Seriously, the guy can spin 500 words about the same question three times and you come away with absolutely nothing from a ten-minute interview. While he showed some major frustration at the end of last season after his 12-year Winnipeg Jet project had continued to fail (but he refused to admit that), he still didn’t say anything of substance. Therefore, in my opinion, the fact that he was adamant about winning and he wasn’t trying to dodge questions showcases that he is laying everything on the line to Scheifele and Hellebuyck in a bid to convince them to extend their contracts. It has to be a strategy, negotiation or something being done to his benefit as he is never this open and clear about anything.

Cheveldayoff later went on to talk about how the Jets would be buyers at the trade deadline if the opportunity presented itself. This could easily just be the truth, but I think just like I said above it’s him being loud and obvious about how he thinks his team is a contender in order to convince his two stars to extend their contracts.

Desperation is Clearly Showing

I hate to be a “Negative Nancy” but this whole “win-now” approach by Cheveldayoff seems to reek of desperation. Are you trying to convince the players, the fans, or even yourself by saying all this? The Jets barely made the playoffs last season fighting against two other teams, the Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames, who were doing everything in their power to miss the playoffs. It is pure speculation on my part, but you have to assume if the Jets are within five points of a playoff spot, the stubborn front office and executive team will refuse to admit any mistake and go for broke with the two stars being self-rentals. While this would finally give the fans a direction of the team to get behind, it is a year too late as several significant players will be gone as opposed to going all out last season (like I had previously suggested).

Self-rentals often hinge on a team’s chances of success in the short term. In the case of the Jets, it’s extremely risky given the competitive nature of the NHL and the uncertainty that surrounds playoff success. The Jets fell apart last year after leading the Central Division in February, which is why it’s extremely risky to bank on everything coming together for 82 games next season and Scheifele and Hellebuyck not getting injured.

Enjoy the Calm Before the Storm of a Murky Future

Hockey fans in Winnipeg have long been passionate supporters of their team, and the idea of losing one of two star players for nothing will be very disheartening for the fanbase. A common future predictor is previous instances and Cheveldayoff has never been one to make a move unless he has to. If the Jets are above .500 next season and they haven’t received a deal you can’t say no too, I think Scheifele and Hellebuyck will be self rentals. Trading away Scheifele and Hellebuyck for two late first-round draft picks and fringe NHL prospects would not be worth losing out on the extra revenue from two extra home playoff games in True North’s mind. In a world where Winnipeg has continued to double down on the same losing hand, why would they choose to stop now?