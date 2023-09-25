NHL Rumors: Sharks, Senators, Sabres, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the San Jose Sharks are open to trade offers on Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl. Meanwhile, is the fact that Patrick Kane is in Toronto actually an indication that he might be linked to the team ahead of his potential signing somewhere? Finally, new Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer weighs in on the Shane Pinto drama.

Sharks Would Trade Hertl and Couture If They Asked

The San Jose Sharks are open to trading their captain, Logan Couture, and star center, Tomas Hertl, signaling a strong commitment to their rebuilding efforts. General Manager Mike Grier disclosed this possibility during an interview with Bay Area News’ Curtis Pashelka on September 21. Grier emphasized his frequent communication with Couture and Hertl, expressing willingness to consider trade offers if the players express a desire for a change.

“I check in with (Hertl and Couture) a lot, and if there ever were a time when they felt they needed or wanted to go elsewhere, I would listen and explore it if it made sense for us,” stated Grier. This move reflects the organization’s dedication to shaping a new future for the team, even if it means parting ways with key players.

It is important to note that neither has come to the team yet and requested a trade.

Senators Still Working on a Shane Pinto Deal

There is still no update on the status of negotiations between the Ottawa Senators and forward Shane Pinto. The Sens are looking to clear cap space to make room for Pinto’s next deal, but they’re also not prepared to go higher on his contract than what they believe is fair and meshes with their team philosophy. According to Bruce Garrioch, new owner Michael Andlauer weighed in on all the Pinto talk and said “…the Pinto situation is a unique one. I don’t know the last time Ottawa was at the salary cap … In talking to the players, we want to get Shane Pinto signed. We’ve put ourselves in a pickle with the salary cap so I guess it’s to be continued.”

He added that the Pinto deal is not only about “spending” but that it’s a team culture thing. He noted, “I look at the team we have today and the passion they have. They want to be together.” He added, “At the end of the end of the day, it’s about sustainability and making sure we have enough money in the coffers to pay our players and making sure we’re sustainable.”

Can’t Rule Out Kane to Toronto, Even If It’s Not Yet a Fit

When asked to expand on comments he made suggesting Buffalo was being linked to Patrick Kane, but that the winger was in Toronto, TSN’s Darren Dreger admitted that there is not necessarily a link between the player and the Maple Leafs. What he did say was that it shouldn’t be ruled out.

Speaking on TSN Radio, Dreger explained: “…we can’t dismiss it out of hand automatically you say ok well can you see Patrick Kane being a good fit for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Well, if William Nylander is a good at center, and he comes a lock there you could definitely envision an upgrade on that right side.” He added that GM Brad Treliving probably has already had conversations with Pat Brisson, who represents Patrick Kane. He noted, “I think the Buffalo Sabres are more likely than the Toronto Maple Leafs. If we are keeping geographically in tune here.”

