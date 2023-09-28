Hurricanes Seeing Immediate Impact of Bunting Addition

On Wednesday Night, the Carolina Hurricanes hosted the Florida Panthers for their second preseason game. Going into the second game, the main storyline was that Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour would be behind the bench for his son Skyler Brind’Amour’s first preseason game for the Panthers. However, after the game, there was a player from the Hurricanes, who seemed to catch the attention of fans after his performance. In his first preseason game for the Hurricanes, newly acquired forward Michael Bunting made a spectacular debut.

Welcome to Raleighwood, Bunting

The Hurricanes and their fans were waiting for their newly acquired forward Bunting to make his preseason debut for the team. Carolina brought in Bunting during the first day of free agency on a three-year, $13.5 million deal. Bunting did not dress for game one, however, Brind’Amour gave the nod to the recently turned 28-year-old to make his debut on Wednesday night against the Panthers.

Michael Bunting, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Hurricanes placed Bunting on the first line alongside Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Stefan Noesen. Throughout the game, it was clear from the start that those three had some chemistry. Bunting was showing the player that Carolina had signed for during the offseason. Within the first minute of the game, he drew a penalty, which he was known for in Toronto with the Maple Leafs. During the 2022-23 season, Bunting drew the second most penalty minutes in the NHL, only two behind Connor McDavid. Hurricanes play-by-play announcer Mike Maniscalco mentioned the forward multiple times throughout the broadcast. The forward seemed to be all over the ice making plays, either setting up teammates or putting himself in places to score.

Multi-Point Hurricanes’ (Pre)Season Debut

Throughout the first two periods, Carolina was on the offensive, peppering Panthers’ goalie Spencer Knight, but could not figure him out. No matter if it was on special teams or even strength, the Hurricanes couldn’t score. Going into the third period down 1-0, the Hurricanes scored after a Stefan Noesen power-play goal (PPG). After that, the floodgates opened. In a span of 3:09, the Hurricanes scored three goals, including Noesen’s PPG. The one goal that sealed the deal for Carolina was the third goal of that barrage that was scored by Brady Skjei.

What made the goal even more impressive was the fact that the play started in the Hurricanes’ zone. The Panthers were on a 3-on-1 breakaway, and none other than Bunting skated back to break up the play. The way he went back to disrupt that advantage for the Panthers was phenomenal. After that, Bunting and the Hurricanes were able to get a quick transition going and put the Panthers at their own 4-on-1 disadvantage. Bunting had the puck and looked off the Panthers defender to slide the puck over to Skjei, who was wide open for a slam dunk, open net goal.

The way Bunting was able to not only break up and 3-on-1 for Florida, but to turn it around and transition an opportunity for the Hurricanes to create their own advantage in one fluid motion of play. The assist on Skjei’s goal gave Bunting his first “point” for the Hurricanes and gave Carolina a 3-1 lead. However, that was not the only point he got in the game.

Cashing In on a Goal

Late in the third period, the Hurricanes were still up 3-1 on the Panthers with 1:39 left in the game. Bunting received a pass in the neutral zone near the center line. He turned around and just fired the puck toward the net to put the nail in the coffin to secure the Hurricanes’ 4-1 win. The empty-net goal was Bunting’s “first” of the preseason for the Hurricanes. Furthermore, it would give him two points on the night in his debut for Carolina.

What a way to make a statement, albeit in the preseason, for Bunting to start his campaign with the Hurricanes. Bunting was rewarded the second star of the game with his goal and assist. While it is the preseason, it was a sight Hurricanes fans, and the team wanted to see in a guy that is signed for the next three seasons in Carolina. He has scored 23 goals in each of the last two seasons with the Maple Leafs, and Hurricanes fans are hoping for more of the same. Being his first game, him having an instant impact gives a great insight into what fans and the team can look forward to this season.

Bunting is expected to play on the first line with Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis, which in many ways could be the Hurricanes’ deadliest line. Those three could have a monster season together, with the potential of Jarvis having a career year and Bunting scoring 25 or more goals as well. There is no telling how high that ceiling will be for the Bunting – Aho -Jarvis line, but no matter how it’s cut, Bunting will have an instant impact not only for that line but for the Hurricanes as well.

Already a Fan Favorite

Bunting is already becoming a fan favorite in Carolina, and it’s no wonder why Maple Leaf fans loved him in Toronto. There is a great chance there will be a plethora of Bunting jerseys in the stand at PNC Arena in Raleigh this season. It is clear that the $4.5 million annual average value is well deserved, and it is already cashing itself in for Bunting and the Hurricanes. It will be interesting to see how the season goes, but make no mistake, he has already made an impact in his first “game” as a Hurricane, and this won’t be the last time either.