Hurricanes Get Some Edge With Addition of Bunting

The Carolina Hurricanes were very active when NHL Free Agency opened on July 1, re-signing veteran goaltenders Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta while adding defenceman Dmitri Orlov and forward Michael Bunting. The Hurricanes were able to sign Bunting to a three-year, $13.5 million contract, in a deal that goes a long way to solving their need for more physicality and secondary scoring up front.

The team has reached the Eastern Conference Final twice since the 2018-19 season and has clinched the Metropolitan Division crown in back-to-back seasons. However, they’ve come up just a little short in each of their five postseason trips under head coach Rod Brind’Amour. Two glaring needs have been secondary goal-scoring and being able to match the physicality of their opponents in the playoffs. Hello, Michael Bunting.

The 27-year-old plays with a non-stop motor and intense physicality that makes him a pest to deal with for opposing teams. Not to mention, he’s pretty good at scoring goals when he isn’t agitating.

Bunting’s Production

Bunting scored 23 goals in each of his two seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, which would have been good for 3rd on the Hurricanes roster this past season. A gritty winger with 25+ goal-scoring potential could be just what the doctor ordered for Brind’Amour and his team. I anticipate Bunting being placed on the left wing of the first line, paired with Sebastian Aho at center and Seth Jarvis on the right. It’s good to have a physical presence on a line with a superstar, and I think Bunting can thrive in this role alongside Aho and, in turn, allow the physical Andrei Svechnikov to play with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Martin Necas on the second line.

While some might say his production inflated thanks to playing alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the past two seasons, I believe he will continue to thrive in this new environment thanks to his energy and puck skills when crashing toward the crease. Oh, and Aho and Jarvis aren’t too shabby as potential linemates, either.

Bunting also excels at puck retrieval and being a force along the walls, which are perfect qualities for the Hurricanes’ patented fore-checking style. He should be able to create and finish plenty of scoring chances thanks to these assets, and I expect him to thrive in Raleigh.

On July 3, Bunting told the media what he will bring to the table on the Hurricanes.

“I think I can bring that energy every single night, no matter what line I’m on,” Bunting said. “I think I can bring that energy, bring my skill set and be able to move the puck and get to the hard areas. That’s where I excel the most, in front of the net and in the corners and distributing the puck but also being able to put it in as well.” – from ‘Michael Bunting wants ‘to bring a lot of energy’ for Hurricanes,’ North State Journal, 7/3/2023.

Bunting will also fit in well with the Hurricanes’ culture, which comes with a lot of gritty, hard-working players that fully believe in the strategy employed by Brind’Amour and the coaching staff.

Bunting a Professional Agitator

While his goal-scoring ability is a big reason why general manager Don Waddell signed him, the Hurricanes’ front office saw the need for an agitator and made an effort to find one who fits the bill in free agency. Bunting excels at distracting opponents, drawing 88 penalties last season – only Connor McDavid (95) and Pierre-Luc Dubois (92) drew more.

Bunting’s style of play is not all talk either. He’s not afraid to drop the gloves when needed. While it’s important that he makes an effort to keep his penalty minutes down moving forward, his intensity and edge will benefit his new team.

It will be fascinating to see how Bunting meshes with his new teammates once the 2023-24 campaign kicks off in October and if Brind’Amour pairs him alongside Aho and Jarvis or finds somewhere else for their gritty winger.