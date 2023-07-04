Devils Still Have Options to Improve for 2023-24

By many accounts, the New Jersey Devils did more by doing less at the opening of the July 1 free agency period. They spent the first day re-signing their free agents (Michael McLeod and Nathan Bastian) and adding depth pieces likely ticketed for their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Utica Comets. With a projected $5.6 million in available cap space remaining, and the need to sign Kevin Bahl, they have little room to maneuver. Even with these constraints, general manager (GM) Tom Fitzgerald still has ways to improve the team, whether through signing bargain depth players or trading for an impact goalie.

Devils’ Dominant Top 9

At his pre-draft press conference, Fitzgerald indicated that his desire was not just to have a formidable top six but the best top nine in the NHL. The team has eight players slated for the top nine: Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Dawson Mercer, Timo Meier, Tyler Toffoli, Ondrej Palat, Erik Haula, and Jesper Bratt. Head coach Lindy Ruff is known to tinker with his line combinations, so it won’t be strange to see any of these players, other than Hughes and Hischier, dropped down to the third line or elevated to the top six at any time during the season. Options abound for the Devils to fill the ninth slot. They have several players to choose from within the organization, or they could look to a trade or free agency to fill the roster.

Alexander Holtz

The Devils made Alexander Holtz their top selection in the 2020 Draft (seventh-overall pick) and have had high hopes for the winger that has yet to be fulfilled. He broke out with a strong preseason in 2022-23 but was unable to build off that to earn consistent playing time and was marooned in the scratch suite while the Devils embarked on a 13-game winning streak. He struggled throughout the season to find his role and ultimately finished the campaign in Utica, where he continued his torrid AHL play.

Alexander Holtz, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Devils warned Holtz at his exit interview that this was a make-or-break summer for him. He possesses an elite right-handed shot, which, before the team acquired Toffoli, they did not have on their roster. His main deficiencies are his skating, board play, and maintaining defensive structure. He spent much of last season working one-on-one with acclaimed skating coach Dawn Braid. Slotting him in on the right side with Haula and Palat to start the season makes a lot of sense, as the veterans should be able to help bring him along and provide defensive cover.

Devils’ Options From Within

If Ruff and Fitzgerald don’t believe that Holtz is the answer, they have other internal options. Fitzgerald made a point of praising Nolan Foote in his end-of-season press conference. He is a big, heavy left winger who has learned to utilize his size and strength in winning pucks along the wall. He impressed in a brief call-up this past season, scoring three goals in seven games. Barring any major additions to the roster before training camp, he should get the first opportunity to challenge Holtz for the spot.

The Devils have one of the top prospect pools in the league, so they are not short on options beyond Holtz and Foote. The most likely of the group is Graeme Clarke. Like Holtz, he is a right-hand shot who naturally fits on the right wing, and like Foote, he had a breakout season in the AHL for the Comets in 2022-23, netting 25 goals in the regular season and finishing with a point-per-game average in the postseason. His best skill is his shot, which makes him a potential replacement for Holtz in the pecking order.

Graeme Clarke Will Have an Opportunity to Make the Devils in 2023-24 (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Finally, the Devils could promote Michael McLeod to third-line center and slide Haula over to the wing, where he played much of last season alongside Hughes. Haula also had experience playing on the wing during his time with the Boston Bruins. Putting McLeod with Haula and Palat would create one of the best third lines in the NHL, with three two-way players who are fast, strong defensively, and dominant in the faceoff dot.

Latest News & Highlights

Sliding McLeod up to the third line would create a hole on the fourth line. Fortunately, the Devils acquired Curtis Lazar at the trade deadline, and he can play center. They could then slide Foote in on the left wing, where he could grow into his role in the NHL with less pressure to produce offensively or find a bargain player in free agency to play on the fourth line.

Devils’ External Options

Eight teams are projected to be over the salary cap, and two others are within $1 million of the limit, so there should be teams looking for relief and willing to trade players who can fit in the Devils’ top nine. The Tampa Bay Lightning are over the cap and still lack a backup goaltender, while the Colorado Avalanche only have 19 players under contract and still have to sign Ross Colton.

Related: Devils & Fitzgerald Need to Go All-In This Offseason

The last option would be to seek a free-agent winger or center for the top nine. One familiar option is the still-unsigned Tomas Tatar, who was a very productive winger for the Devils last season, playing throughout the top nine and eventually leading the team in plus/minus. He was underwhelming in the postseason and would have to take a significant discount from his $4.5 million salary.

Other free agent options could include Nick Ritchie, whose impact vastly improved once he was traded from the Arizona Coyotes to the Calgary Flames. There are certainly others, but filling this need via free agency is probably last on Fitzgerald’s list of options.

Fitzgerald Could Acquire a Top Goaltender

Two years ago, the Devils were marooned in goalie purgatory, cycling through seven different starters in a lost season. Last summer, Fitzgerald moved quickly to acquire Vitek Vanecek at the draft to help form a tandem with either Mackenzie Blackwood or Jonathan Bernier. Fortunately, Vanecek was a revelation in the regular season, posting the most wins in franchise history since Martin Brodeur retired. Both Blackwood and Bernier missed significant time due to injuries leading the team to rely on Akira Schmid to play as Vanecek’s backup. Despite being only two years removed from junior hockey, Schmid showed poise beyond his years.

Vanecek hit a wall later in the season and faltered in the playoffs. Of the goalies who played at least four playoff games this season, he ranked second-to-last in goals allowed above expected, with minus-7.7 in just seven games. Schmid showed significant promise in the playoffs, bailing out the Devils in the first round. He won four of his first five starts and shut out the rival New York Rangers twice in the series. The biggest question still facing the Devils is whether they are willing to enter the playoffs with a tandem of Vanecek and Schmid when there are top-tier goalies available on the trade market.

Teams have proven over the last few seasons that they do not need an elite goaltender to win a Stanley Cup; however, teams cannot win without elite goaltending. In his career, Vanecek has fallen short of providing that. While it is a small sample size, he has shown very little aptitude for playoff success. Schmid’s performance gives the Devils hope that they have an eventual number-one goaltender, but he is still a few years away from his prime.

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Connor Hellebuyck is a top-five goalie and he wants out of Winnipeg. The Devils have the assets to bring him to New Jersey; the sticking point is his contract. He has one year remaining worth just over $6 million. If the Devils sent Vanecek as part of the package to Winnipeg, they could find a way to absorb Hellebuyck’s contract for this season. The issue would be re-signing him. He reportedly wants to go to a contender and sign an extension similar to Andrei Vasilevskiy’s $9.5 million average annual value (AAV). The Devils, and apparently every other team, are not willing to meet that demand. Fitzgerald could make the trade and consider Hellebuyck a rental for this season, then try to sign him long-term should both sides agree they are a fit. This is the tact he successfully took with Meier and Haula and is currently doing with Toffoli.

Another option is Juuse Saros, who may not be available, but if he is, at $5 million a year for the next two years, he would be ideal. A third option is John Gibson of the Anaheim Ducks. He is a tough call because of his contract and recent performance. He is under contract for four more seasons at a cap hit of $6.4 million. His performance is difficult to evaluate because of the awful Ducks defense in front of him, but at almost 30 years old, four years at that salary is concerning. Should the Devils find a way to entice the Ducks to retain a portion of Gibson’s salary, it may be a workable solution to bide time until Schmid is ready to take control of the net.

NHL Free Agents

As the days pass and more and more free agents sign contracts, there are many bargains to be had for patient GMs. Last season, Fitzgerald plugged a hole by signing Brendan Smith to a team-friendly, two-year contract. He indicated at his most recent press conference that he is searching for winger depth to solidify his roster after losing Jesper Boqvist, Tatar, Miles Wood, and Yegor Sharangovich.

Zach Aston-Reese, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Free agents who should cost between $750,000 to $1.5 million remain available and could be assets for New Jersey. Zach Aston-Reese, a Staten Island, NY native, spent his summer working out at the Devils’ practice rink and was rumored to be a potential addition to the training camp roster in 2022. After a productive season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, he is a free agent and coming off a cap hit of under $900,000. Should the Devils consider moving McLeod up to join Haula and Palat on the third line, he would slide seamlessly into the fourth-line left-wing spot or provide depth behind Foote.

Click to read all of The Hockey Writers’ 2023 NHL Free Agency coverage

Other options include Tyler Motte, who was last seen playing on the Rangers’ fourth line against the Devils in the playoffs. He made just over $1 million last season and though the Rangers reportedly wanted to re-sign him, it appears they have moved on from him. There’s also Danton Heinen. He played for the Pittsburgh Penguins last season on a one-year contract worth $1 million and posted positive advanced stats, including expected goal percentage (55.1). His size, age, and play style make him someone worth kicking the tires on.

The Devils have been relatively quiet since free agency began in earnest. With much of their top-nine set for years to come, they are only looking to add around the edges. They have plenty of options to do so through trade, promotion, or free-agent signings. The only big swing Fitzgerald must consider is whether he can afford not to go all-in to acquire Hellebuyck. How he answers that question will go a long way in determining the ceiling for the Devils next spring.