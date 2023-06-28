Flames Sign Yegor Sharangovich to 2-Year Contract

One day after acquiring Yegor Sharangovich from the New Jersey Devils in the Tyler Toffoli trade, the Calgary Flames have signed the 25-year-old to a two-year contract. He will carry a $3.1 million cap hit until the completion of the 2024-25 season. Once it expires, he will be eligible for unrestricted free agency.

“I’m so happy to be joining Calgary.”



With this move, the Flames have locked up the primary asset they received from the Toffoli deal. Now, the 2018 fifth-round pick will be aiming to make a big impact for the Flames as they embark on their retooling period.

Sharangovich’s Rough 2022-23 Season

During the 2021-22 campaign, Sharangovich seemed to cement himself as a second-line forward, posting 24 goals and 46 points in 76 games. However, he took a notable step back in 2022-23, as he had just 13 goals and 17 assists in 75 games. When noting that his production dropped off noticeably, it is fair to say that he had a down year. Now, with this change of scenery and the new contract, he will be looking to bounce back for the Flames.

Yegor Sharangovich, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There is reason to believe that Sharangovich can turn things around in 2023-24. After all, he has had some success during his three-year career and has shown that can contribute well offensively when given the right role. With the Flames now sporting a noticeably weaker forward group than the Devils, it could lead to Sharangovich being a major part of their roster. Yet, for that to happen, he will need to find his previous scoring touch.

Sharangovich’s Fit With the Flames

The Flames are entering this offseason with several questions. Toffoli has already been dealt, but other forwards like Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backlund have also been discussed in the rumor mill. Therefore, bringing in a versatile player like Sharangovich has the potential to benefit the Flames. He is capable of playing all three forward positions, so he should fit virtually anywhere in their top nine. However, if they hope for him to find his previous scoring touch, it would probably be wise for Calgary to try him out in a top-six role.

While playing at his highest level, Sharangovich is also an effective point producer. Due to his high offensive IQ, he should be in the running to receive plenty of power-play time for the Flames. Furthermore, he also could be a candidate to play on their penalty kill.

Will Sharangovich Shine With New Team?

After a down season, a change of scenery can be exactly what a player needs to bounce back. When noting that the Flames are going through some major changes with their forward group, we could very well see Sharangovich turn things around in a bigger role. If he finds his previous scoring touch, he will easily be one of the Flames’ most notable forwards as they retool. Yet, if his offensive numbers stay down, he will likely be stuck playing third-line minutes.

When noting that Sharangovich is still young and has past success in the league, there is reason to believe that he can become a key part of this Flames club. It will be interesting to see how he responds to this trade and if he makes a positive impact for Calgary.