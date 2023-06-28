NHL Rumors: Oilers, Kings, Canadiens, Devils, Avalanche

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are at a crossroads with Klim Kostin. If he leaves, does this keep Kailer Yamamoto on the roster? What about their other pending free agents? Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens found themselves out of the Pierre-Luc Dubois trade sweepstakes. There is news that J.T. Compher will test free agency, and the New Jersey Devils are close to signing a long-term deal with Timo Meier.

Oilers Draw a Line With Kostin, News on Other Free Agents

Edmonton Oilers General Manager Ken Holland faces a delicate situation regarding Klim Kostin. Holland acknowledged on Tuesday that there is interest in the 24-year-old Russian winger from KHL teams and while the Oilers would like to keep him in the fold, the worry arises from the possibility that if the Oilers qualify Kostin after receiving a significant offer from the KHL, it could establish a precedent for Edmonton’s other impending free agents. This scenario could pose a problem, considering that Kostin is not a prominent player but rather a fourth-line winger.

In other Oilers news, both Mattias Janmark and the Oilers express a desire for his return, and if that materializes, it is expected to come with a reduced salary compared to the previous season, similar to Derek Ryan’s situation. So too, there is shared interest between Nick Bjugstad and the Oilers regarding his potential return. Discussions are underway between the two parties. Bjugstad, like other experienced players, will likely need to accept a lower salary than his initial expectations.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic writes:

The word is that Bjugstad, 30, is seeking around $2 million, which isn’t an unfair ask considering he scored 17 goals and was solid defensively while making $900,000 this past season. Barring something unforeseen, that’s too rich for the Oilers’ blood. The good news is the door isn’t closed here. source – ‘What I’m hearing about the Oilers 3.0: How the cap impacts Bouchard, Kostin, Yamamoto, Bjugstad and more’ – Daniel Nugent-Bowman – The Athletic – 06/27/2023

Finally, the Oilers have talked with Evan Bouchard a number of times this week in an attempt to get a deal signed. The money that will be saved by moving Kailer Yamamoto — who is not safe even if Kostin leaves — will likely go to Bouchard.

Dubois Chose the Kings Over the Canadiens

Despite the Canadiens’ efforts, as confirmed by team sources, there were certain limitations to what they were willing to do to accommodate the situation regarding Pierre-Luc Dubois. Ultimately, Dubois made the decision to join the Los Angeles Kings and Apron Basu of The Athletic notes the Canadiens respect his right to choose and are not overly saddened by it.

Kyle Connor, Pierre-Luc Dubois, and Brenden Dillon celebrate a goal for the Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

Nevertheless, they made every reasonable effort to fulfill Dubois’ expressed desire to play in Montreal, as they too wanted to bring a French-Canadian back into the market. While the timing may not have been ideal, unique opportunities seldom align perfectly with timing.

Arpon Basu of The Athletic writes:

Once it became clear they were out on Dubois, the Canadiens pivoted to acquiring Alex Newhook, a player who is not even close to being in the same league as Dubois, but does provide coach Martin St. Louis with some similar versatility in that he can play both wing and centre. source – ‘Basu: Why the Canadiens couldn’t make a Pierre-Luc Dubois deal work’ – Arpon Basu – The Athletic -06/27/2023

Compher Will Go to Market

Peter Baugh writes, “Hearing that J.T. Compher will go to market July 1. The #Avs are almost certainly moving on from the center, who has been with the team since the 2016-17 season.”

Major Progress on Timo Meier Extension

Pierre LeBrun reports, “Hearing there’s been serious progress in talks on an 8-year extension for Timo Meier and the Devils. Not quite there yet but definitely getting closer. Could get done over next few days.” Kevin Weekes reported last week that he believed the deal might be around eight years at $8.5 million per season.

GM Tom Fitzgerald said he spoke with Meier this week and that the forward expressed an interest in sticking around for the long term. This sounds like a matter of when and not if.