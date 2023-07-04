NHL Rumors: Senators, Red Wings, Islanders, Ducks, Hurricanes

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is a lot of talk, and perhaps some misinformation floating out there in regards to Alex DeBrincat and where the Ottawa Senators are at in terms of a trade. What has he demanded, where are things at, and who is interested? Meanwhile, Vladimir Tarasenko appears close to making a decision in free agency and it’s down to two teams. Finally, what is the status of John Gibson and what did the goaltender say about playing for the Ducks?

Latest on Alex DeBrincat Trade Rumors

Alex DeBrincat‘s potential trade destinations have generated buzz, with the early chatter suggesting the Detroit Red Wings were high on his list as a Michigan native. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic believed the Wings would be a logical fit for DeBrincat. However, the Senators made efforts to move the forward over the past three weeks, with no luck. Despite granting permission for DeBrincat’s agent to engage with other teams, they were unable to secure a suitable contract, leading to a halt in trade discussions.

Alex DeBrincat, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Senators GM Pierre Dorion acknowledged varying degrees of interest from teams across the league in DeBrincat. Speaking on the highly popular Ray and Dregs Podcast Monday, TSN Insider Darren Dreger reported that DeBrincat’s camp is demanding an eight-year, $70.2 million (all figures U.S.) deal. The Red Wings, Stars, and Ducks are mentioned as interested parties, although recent free-agent signings by these clubs may limit their ability to engage in bidding and it doesn’t sound like those teams are interested in DeBrincat’s terms.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun notes:

The issue with this situation lingering is the fact DeBrincat is holding up other business that needs to be done. If they can get his $9 million contract for next season off the books, they’ll likely get a roster player who can help in return based on the offers that have been made. source – ‘SNAPSHOTS: Alex DeBrincat’s contract demands holding up trade from Ottawa Senators’ – Bruce Garrioch – Ottawa Sun – 07/03/2023

The Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals, Seattle Kraken, St. Louis Blues, New York Islanders, and New York Rangers are also teams that could use some scoring assistance. However, it remains uncertain whether they possess the necessary salary cap space or willingness to pursue DeBrincat.

During the 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman revealed that three of the involved teams have notoriously secretive general managers: Lou Lamoriello (Islanders), Steve Yzerman (Red Wings), and Pat Verbeek Ducks). DeBrincat’s agent, Jeff Jackson, clarified that no agreement for an actual trade involving Alex has been reached. Jackson emphasized the requirement for such an agreement before entering into negotiations, and he expressed patience while waiting for progress on that front.

Tarasenko Coming to Carolina?

According to multiple reports on Monday night, Vladimir Tarasenko might be close to signing with the Carolina Hurricanes. The Senators were also believed to be in the mix, but speculation is that Tarasenko isn’t thrilled about the idea of signing with a Canadian team.

Latest News & Highlight

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period tweeted, “Sounding like Vladimir Tarasenko is nearing a decision. Carolina and Ottawa are two of the teams in pursuit. We’ll see where he ends up.” Shayna Goldman of The Athletic reported, “It sounds like Tarasenko will be signing with the Hurricanes.” Andy Strickland wrote, “Vladimir Tarasenko is mulling thru several offers, as many as six. Some one year, some multi-year. Appears to be closing in on a decision.”

Did John Gibson Say He Was Done With the Ducks?

There is some dispute over comments goaltender John Gibson might have made regarding his status with the Anaheim Ducks. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reported that the netminder said he’s asked for a trade and went so far as to say, “I am not playing another game for the Anaheim Ducks.” His agent has responded and vehemently denied that report.

KO Sports released a statement saying that Seravalli’s report was “false, unjust, and inflammatory” and noted that Seravalli did not reach out to the agent or the player to fact-check. He then claims that Gibson never made a comment of that nature to the organization.