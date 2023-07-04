Meet Your New Maple Leafs: 2023 Free Agency Edition

The 2023 Offseason has been a rather eventful one for the Toronto Maple Leafs. They have lost players through free agency like Ryan O’Reilly, Michael Bunting, Luke Schenn, Noel Acciari, Alex Kerfoot, and Justin Holl. Although they have had a number of subtractions, Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Brad Treliving has since brought in multiple players. Let’s discuss them now.

Ryan Reaves

The Maple Leafs started off their free agency period with a bang, signing enforcer Ryan Reaves to a three-year, $4.05 million contract. The Winnipeg native was linked to the Maple Leafs leading up to free agency, so seeing him end up there was not surprising. However, the three-year deal? That certainly was surprising to some. With Reaves being a 36-year-old fourth-line forward, there is some risk to this deal. Yet, at the same time, he is expected to make a huge impact with his toughness and leadership. That is clearly something Toronto values, hence the long-term deal.

Ryan Reaves, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Reaves spent this past season split between the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, posting five goals, 15 points, and 196 hits in 73 games played. Although his offensive production was not high, he made a notable impact with his grit. The Maple Leafs will expect more of that from him during his stay in Toronto, especially during the playoffs.

John Klingberg

John Klingberg was the other notable Maple Leafs signing that occurred on July 1. Once the Maple Leafs lost Schenn and Holl, it was easy to predict that they would sign at least one right-shot defenseman. As a result, they opted to go with Klingberg, and he should be an important part of their blueline in 2023-24. In 67 games this past season with the Anaheim Ducks and Wild, he had 10 goals and 33 points.

John Klingberg, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

When looking at Toronto’s lineup, it is fair to argue that Klingberg will likely play second-pairing minutes. With that, the Maple Leafs are surely going to give him plenty of time on their power play, as he is an offensive defenseman. Perhaps playing with stars like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and John Tavares could give Klingberg the spark he needs to produce higher offensive totals as he did with the Dallas Stars. Time will tell what happens on that front.

Max Domi

It seemed inevitable that Max Domi would one day become a Maple Leaf, and now it has finally come to fruition. The 28-year-old has long been linked to the Maple Leafs and even expressed interest in signing with them at a cheap cap hit just last offseason. Although Toronto had different plans last year, they have now added him, and he should make a major impact. In 80 games last season split between the Chicago Blackhawks and Stars, he had 20 goals and 56 points.

Domi will now provide the Maple Leafs with another top-six forward who produces well offensively while performing at his highest level. When looking at a specific spot for them in their lineup, he should fit nicely on their second line, playing left wing. However, if they want more secondary scoring throughout the lineup, he also could be an option as the club’s third-line center. Either way, Domi looks like a great signing on paper, especially when noting that he is only carrying a $3 million cap hit.

Tyler Bertuzzi

Like Domi, Tyler Bertuzzi was linked to the Maple Leafs for quite some, and now he is finally one. Although many believed Bertuzzi would land a big long-term deal, he settled for a one-year, $5.5 million contract with Toronto. His affordable cap hit alone makes this signing look excellent, but there’s much more to it. He is the perfect replacement for Michael Bunting, as he not only makes a big impact offensively but also plays with a serious edge. This is something that Toronto needs more of.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bertuzzi is set to play top-six minutes for the Maple Leafs. When thinking of a specific spot for him, it is hard not to imagine him getting reps in the top line with Matthews and Marner. This would give him the wonderful opportunity to play with two superstars, and this could lead to his production skyrocketing. Furthermore, he will give that line more grit, which it has been lacking.

Minor Signings

The Maple Leafs added to their forward depth by signing Dylan Gambrell to a one-year, $775,000 contract. The 26-year-old appeared in 60 games with the Ottawa Senators last season, scoring four goals and recording 10 points. He will be competing for a spot on the club’s fourth line during training camp.

The Maple Leafs also signed defenseman William Lagesson to a one-year, $775,000. The 27-year-old spent the entirety of the 2022-23 season with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL), posting 10 goals, 32 points, and a plus-14 rating in 65 games. He could be an option to be the Maple Leafs’ seventh defenseman.

Maxime Lajoie also signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Maple Leafs. He will likely serve as a key part of the Toronto Marlies’ roster. In 63 games last season with the Wolves, he posted 11 goals and 45 points. He also played three games with the Carolina Hurricanes, failing to get on the scoresheet.

Alas, the Maple Leafs have a busy few days in free agency, and the moves they have made have the potential to be very beneficial. It will be intriguing to see how these players perform for Toronto and if the Original Six club adds more players to their group before the summer is over.