Introducing the Sabres 2023 NHL Draft Picks 

The Buffalo Sabres are a team on the rise. They also had a wealth of draft picks in the most recent NHL Entry Draft held last week. While these young prospects might not make the team’s roster for the 2023-24 regular season, there’s a chance that – sooner or later – they will show up in the Sabres’ lineup.

Focusing on skill, size, and versatility, the Sabres added a number of promising young prospects to their organization. In this post, I’ll write short reviews for each draft pick made by the Sabres in the most recent draft.

Sabres’ General Manager Kevyn Adams Has an Eye for Talent

Given how the current young Sabres players are maturing into on-ice leadership roles, it’s pretty obvious that Kevyn Adams has a good eye for talent. That’s likely true with this new crew of draftees. There’s a good chance that the Sabres’ scouting has resulted in another strong draft class.

What’s so much fun is that, as Sabres fans, we won’t likely know for a few seasons just how good this group might become. We get to watch them mature.

Here’s a list of the draft choices, beginning with the first Sabres’ choice and working through to the last choice.

First-Round Selection: Zach Benson, a Small but Skilled Playmaker With Determination

The Sabres looked as if they made a smart choice in the first round by selecting Zach Benson. He is a left-winger known for his exceptional playmaking abilities and high hockey IQ.

Although Benson only stands 5-foot-9, his skill set and dogged determination set him apart. He’s outstandingly competitive. That shows up in his strong defensive game as well as in his fearlessness when driving to the net. Although he might not have elite speed, his work ethic and determination make up for it. He’s a promising prospect who could eventually develop into a top-six forward for the Sabres.

Zach Benson, Winnipeg ICE (Bob Frid/CHL)

Benson was highly-regarded and projected to be a top-10 pick by many hockey pundits. However, the Sabres drafted him 13th overall. Despite his smaller size, his talent, determination, and offensive skills make him an exciting addition to the organization. Fans should look for Benson to become a key player for the Sabres in the future.

Pick Two: Anton Wahlberg, a Versatile Forward Ready to Make an Impact

The Sabres look to have made another solid choice by selecting Anton Wahlberg with their 39th overall pick. Unlike Benson, Wahlberg is much larger and already stands 6-foot-3. He also has good speed which, when combined with his “direct” playing style, makes him a versatile player at any forward position.

Look for the Sabres to deploy him at center – at least at first. He might not possess huge offensive creativity but his projection is that he’ll become a reliable bottom-six NHL player. Taken in the second round, Wahlberg might turn into a great value for the Sabres. His size, skill, and versatility give him a chance to contribute in a number of roles.

Pick Three: Maxim Strbak, a Developing Stay-at-Home Defender

Maxim Strbak was picked 45th overall by the Sabres. Although he’s young, he brings a mature physical presence to the team’s defensive core. At an impressive 6-foot-2 and weighing over 200 pounds, he has the size and strength necessary to excel as a stay-at-home defenseman.

While Strbak isn’t known for his offensive production, his skating ability is solid for someone as large as he is. He has a strong work ethic and a commitment to the defensive parts of the game. These make him a valuable asset for the Sabres. He plans to continue playing at the college level at Michigan State University.

Maxim Strbak is a Sabre!

One thing that makes Strbak so interesting is his international experience. The 18-year-old Slovak is a solid two-way defenseman. He demonstrated those skills during the 2023 World Juniors. His skating, size, and experience speak to his overall potential as a promising young defenseman.

Pick Four: Gavin McCarthy, a Two-Way Defenseman With Potential

Gavin McCarthy was selected 86th overall by the Sabres. The young defenseman excels in both the defensive and offensive aspects of the game. While his offensive skills are not as prominent, he has the skill set to make effective contributions.

The 6-foot-2 defenseman’s size and competitiveness suggest a promising future as a regular blueliner, likely in a bottom-pairing role. Next season, he’ll join his brother Case at Boston University, where they’ll both play defence. Case was drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

McCarthy’s a local player from nearby Clarence Center. He injured his knee at the World Junior A challenge, which likely pushed him lower in the draft. However, his size, competitive nature, and potential to contribute offensively make him a potential NHL regular.

Pick Five: Ethan Miedema, a Promising Young Player With Size

The Sabres selected 18-year-old Ethan Miedema with their 109th overall pick. The young forward has both good size and skill. He’s already 6-foot-4 and weighs over 200 pounds. However, he also has exceptional hand-eye coordination and is good in tight spaces on the ice.

His speed is not yet top-end; however, his blend of size and skill is intriguing. Although his success is not a guarantee, the Sabres are taking a bit of a flyer on the young left-winger – just in case. It’s a calculated investment in a youngster’s potential not yet realized.

Welcome to Buffalo, Ethan!



We've selected Ethan Miedema with the 109th pick in the 2023 #NHLDraft.

Miedema’s size alone makes him noticeable on the ice. In addition, he has great hands. That, too, makes him worth a selection. There’s room for improvement; however, if that happens, it will be a wise choice for the Sabres somewhere down the road.

Pick Six: Scott Ratzlaff, Promising Goaltending Prospect

At the 141st overall pick, the Sabres selected Scott Ratzlaff. He does not have huge size; however, his impressive athleticism and overall skill make him worth drafting. He’s an agile goalie with an emerging skill set.

These characteristics make him an intriguing choice. Given development and guidance, one day he might become a goalie option for the Sabres.

The Bottom Line

As with almost any draft choice, there’s much to be learned as these Sabres draftees move through the system. With a large number of draft picks, some seem certain to become solid NHL players.

Will this diverse group of young players live up to their promise? If so, they might fill a variety of offensive and defensive roles on the team in years to come. As always, we’ll see sometime down the road.