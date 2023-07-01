Hurricanes Sign Michael Bunting to 3-Year Contract

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Michael Bunting to a three-year contract paying $4.5 million per season.

It wasn’t that long ago that Bunting signed a two-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs in hopes of taking that next step in his career in order to parley that into a long-term deal. At the time of his signing back in the 2021 offseason, few could have expected the breakout that would occur, as Bunting spent the previous six seasons bouncing around the American Hockey League, ECHL, and occasionally the NHL.

However, once he got to Toronto, he looked like a player who was ready to take on the NHL. In his rookie season (yes, as a 26-year-old), Bunting posted 23 goals and 63 points, en route to a nomination for the 2022 Calder Trophy. While the 2022-23 season wasn’t quite as successful, he still scored 23 goals again and 49 points, while showcasing a gritty game that could, at times, draw the ire of officials.

Coming off those great seasons, it was clear that Bunting had outplayed his contract paying under $1 million per season. With a relatively weak free-agent class, he was set to become one of the most sought-after players given his scoring upside and physical play.

What Bunting Brings to the Hurricanes

It’s clear that the Hurricanes have only one goal for the short term: Win the Stanley Cup. Nothing else will cut it. The 2023 Postseason was a bit of a letdown, as it appeared that they were ready to take that next step, but they ended up hitting a brick wall in the Florida Panthers instead. The team had plenty of talent, but they seemed to struggle at times with the Panthers’ physical play and offensive power.

With Bunting on their roster, the Hurricanes added a player who will bring both of these traits to their top six. As long as he can stay out of the penalty box, he can be a difference-maker on the ice whenever he hits it, whether that is laying down a big hit, chipping in a timely goal, or even drawing a penalty with his non-stop motor.

Now, that doesn’t mean that this signing is risk-free. Bunting is being paid like a top-six forward now and for the next three seasons, and he will no longer have superstar talents like Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner setting up his scoring chances. This could cause a reduction in his scoring potential, which may make his contract feel a little bit rich.

However, the Hurricanes are a contending franchise with plenty of available cap space, so they can afford to take a risk and overpay for a player or two if they feel that they will be the difference maker on their roster. Bunting has that potential, and he could have even more to give to Carolina should they find the right spot for him.