Rangers Sign Nick Bonino to 1-Year Deal

The New York Rangers have signed center Nick Bonino to a 1-year contract worth $800,000.

A sixth-round draft pick in 2007, Bonino has played for six teams in a 13-year career. He spent the 2022-23 season with the San Jose Sharks and Pittsburgh Penguins, registering 19 points in 62 games, although his campaign was cut short by a kidney laceration three games into his time with Pittsburgh, which was his second stint with the team.

Bonino Is a Proven Winner at Every Level

There are some players who just seem to win wherever they go. Bonino is one of those players, and he has been a central figure in many of those wins. In high school, he scored a state title-winning goal in a thrilling double-overtime contest in 2005 (from ‘Bonino lifts Farmington in Division II’, CT Insider, 3/16/05). As a sophomore at Boston University in 2009, he was one of the stars on a Terriers team that won the national title. In the championship game, he stepped up late by assisting on a goal, then scoring the game-tying goal with 17 seconds remaining in the third period before his team emerged victorious in overtime.

Nick Bonino (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bonino has continued his success in the NHL, reaching the playoffs 10 times and recording 48 points in 133 career playoff games. His most notable playoff experience came in 2016 and 2017 during his first run with the Penguins, playing a key role on both Stanley Cup-winning teams. He formed a dominant third line with Carl Hagelin and Phil Kessel known as the HBK line, and scored the game-winning goal in Game 1 of the 2016 Stanley Cup Final against the Sharks.

The Rangers will gain the 35-year-old Bonino’s extensive postseason experience. As they try to push for title contention following two consecutive playoff berths and three in the last four years, his veteran presence can be helpful in a playoff run.

Rangers Gain Veteran Checking Forward

As a longtime NHL player, Bonino has carved out a clear role for himself as a mostly defensive-minded forward on checking lines. He has never posted more than 49 points in a season but has consistently made positive contributions to teams as a bottom-six forward, posting a positive plus/minus in seven seasons in his career and receiving votes for the Selke Trophy on three occasions. His job with New York will be to shut down opposing offenses, and even as he ages he has proven himself to be highly capable of doing so. He has been a strong penalty killer throughout his career, receiving substantial shorthanded ice time last season in San Jose, and the Rangers can put him on that unit to bolster it.

Bonino’s lengthy career and substantial playoff experience, in addition to his playing style, should be helpful for the Rangers. He is a highly trusted and respected figure in the hockey world, which should make him a valuable addition to the locker room. And his defensive ability means he can make meaningful contributions on the ice without needing to score many goals. He’s played a crucial role on winning teams throughout his career, and the Rangers are hoping he’ll do so yet again.