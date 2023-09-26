Predators’ Top 25 Players of All-Time: Matt Duchene

Welcome to the Nashville Predators All-Time 25 in 25. In this series, we at The Hockey Writers will unveil the top 25 players in franchise history in honor of the organization’s 25th anniversary. Starting Sept. 18, we will unveil a new player every day until the Predators’ home opener at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 12. Join us along for the ride as we celebrate 25 years of hockey in Nashville. At 17—Matt Duchene.

Predators Sign Matt Duchene

The Predators signed Matt Duchene to a seven-year, $56 million contract on the opening day of free agency in 2019. Duchene was the best center and arguably the second-best forward to former teammate Artemi Panarinon on the market at the time. While free agent signings are unpredictable, Duchene was an obvious, natural fit for the Preds. The team needed a top-six center, and the Nashville lifestyle called out to the star.

General manager David Poile signed Duchene, and the rest is history. He had a decent first season with the Predators, scoring 13 goals and 42 points in 66 games and adding a much-needed boost to the forward core. While this production doesn’t scream first-line center, he was enjoying the city and getting adjusted to his new team, and he proved in the coming seasons why Poile agreed to such a lucrative contract.

Record-Breaking Season – Goals & Second in Points

It took a couple of seasons for Duchene to find his stride. Both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so it was two years before Duchene had a full 82 games to play as a member of the Predators, but he proved he was worth his contract in 2021-22.

Matt Duchene, Nashville Predators (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

While Roman Josi’s 73-assist, 96-point output earned most of the attention, and rightfully so, Duchene was right behind him. He set a franchise record in goals, with 43, and is now the franchise’s second-all-time leading scorer in a single season with 86 points. His career year showed his capabilities as a goal scorer, but this was the only season in his 14-year career that he scored over 40 goals.

Duchene’s Overall Predators Career

During Duchene’s tenure, the Predators never got out of the first round of the NHL Playoffs; he produced at a good pace with nine points in 14 playoff games over three series. Despite the lack of playoff success, the Predators’ regular season success stems from his consistent production in their top six. Duchene didn’t solve the team’s overall scoring woes, but without him, they likely would have missed the playoffs in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

In 2022-23, he scored 22 goals and 56 points in 71 games, which was a significant regression from his record-setting year, but commendable for a Predators team that was riddled with injuries. Unfortunately, the Predators bought him out after the season ended to get out of the last three years of his contract. From a business standpoint, the decision made perfect sense, but losing one of the best players in franchise history for nothing hurts.

In the Predators record book, Duchene is 44th in games played (249), 24th in assists (113) and points (197), and 19th in goals (84). If he played just one more season in Nashville, he might have sneaked into the top 15 all-time in goals, assists, and points in the organization.

Duchene’s short but sweet Predators tenure ended in a buyout, but his time was filled with franchise-altering moments. He was a perfect fit with the club. Nashville offered excellent city life, a place away from the media’s flashing lights, and an open spot in the top six. He brought immense offensive skill, stability down the middle, and consistency. His time with the team was short, but his play with the organization makes him a Top 25 player in franchise history.