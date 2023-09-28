A New Era Begins: Windsor Spitfires’ 2023-24 Season Preview

It’s time for a fresh start and a fresh era for the Windsor Spitfires. As they head into the 2023-24 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season, they find themselves looking straight into the future.

Last season, despite finishing first in the West Division and Western Conference with 44 wins and 94 points in 68 games, the club suffered a heartbreaking first-round upset loss to the Kitchener Rangers. It marked the beginning of a busy summer that saw a coaching change (unrelated to the loss), plenty of roster turnover, but also a youthfulness that’s eager to prove that the organization can return to glory. It’s a new era in Spitfires’ hockey and the club is ready to show that they’re not going anywhere.

Roster and Management Breakdown

Spitfires’ Return Plenty of Forward Firepower

Key Departures:

Captain Matthew Maggio (graduated, New York Islanders)

Shane Wright (Seattle Kraken)

Brett Harrison (Boston Bruins)

Additions:

Jack Nesbitt (2023 OHL first round)

Cole Davis (2022 OHL fourth round)

Alec Stewart (2022 OHL Under-18 third round)

Ethan Martin (2021 OHL fourth round)

Jack Greenwell (2021 OHL fifth round)

Ryan Struthers (Mississauga Steelheads)

For the third straight season, the Spitfires are losing some key offensive weapons as they head into the season. In 2021-22, it was Wyatt Johnston (Dallas Stars), followed by Will Cuylle (New York Rangers) last season, and now Maggio, Wright, and Harrison this season. However, they still have plenty of firepower returning up front.

Back for a final season are overagers (20 years old) Alex Christopoulos, Jacob Maillet, and Oliver Peer. Christopoulos is coming off of a 49-goal campaign, while Maillet had 76 points in 67 games, and Peer broke out with 67 points in 63 games. They’re joined by 19-year-olds Ryan Abraham, power forward Colton Smith, and workhorse Noah Morneau. From the 2022 OHL Draft, 17-year-olds Liam Greentree and A.J. Spellacy are primed for big seasons ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Alex Christopoulos (48) of the Windsor Spitfires. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

There are also multiple newcomers. Among them is the 6-foot-4, 183-pound Nesbitt, who had 49 points in 29 games for the Lambton Jr. Sting U16 AAA last season. He’s joined by the 17-year-old Davis, who stands 5-foot-10, 158-pounds and had 46 points in 47 games for the LaSalle Vipers Junior B last season. They also have the 6-foot-6, 226-pound Martin who had 22 points in 27 games for the Vipers and is the son of former Spitfires’ defenceman Mike (1992-96). Greenwell, Stewart, and Struthers round out the new faces and could be vital parts of the club’s depth this season.

The Spitfires led the league in goals scored the last two seasons (320 in 68 games last season and 305 in 2021-22). While they lose a lot of talent, there are still plenty of weapons returning and the youth is ready to join the party. They’re battling some early season injuries but, when healthy, this is a group that should put up some solid numbers.

DeAngelis and Jodoin Lead Raw Defence

Key Departures:

Michael Renwick (graduated – Queen’s University)

Daniil Sobolev (Niagara IceDogs)

Jacob Holmes (Kingston Frontenacs)

Additions:

Josef Eichler (2023 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft)

Tanner Winegard (2021 OHL 11th round)

Carson Woodall (2022 OHL 10th round)

This may be the Spitfires’ “X-Factor.” Last season, the club finished 14th out of 20 OHL teams in goals against (265 in 68 games). Over the summer, they lost three of their top veterans in Sobolev, Renwick, and Holmes to either graduation or trade. The result is inexperience but potential.

Leading the way are veterans James Jodoin, Rodwin Dionicio (Anaheim Ducks), Nicholas DeAngelis, and Anthony Cristoforo. Jodoin, 20, brings a tough, versatile element to the game. Dionicio, 19, is more offensive but can play the physical style. DeAngelis, 19, is a two-way minutes-eater who broke out with 26 points in 67 games last season. Cristoforo, the club’s first-round pick in 2022 who stands 5-foot-10, 180-pounds, had 41 points in 67 games last season and showed he can handle the rigours of the OHL. Expect the 17-year-old to get a bigger role this season as he heads towards the 2024 NHL Draft.

Windsor Spitfires’ defenceman Rodwin Dionicio. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

The four veterans are joined by a few new faces. The 6-foot, 192-pound Czechia native Eichler is a stay-at-home, physical type. While just 17 years old, he plays a similar style to Sobolev. The 6-foot-6, 221-pound Winegard, 18, had a great camp, showed he can create offence, and is gaining confidence in using his size whenever it’s needed. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Woodall, 17, had 41 points in 47 games for the Vipers last season.

Despite the talents of the returning veterans, this is a group that’s going to have growing pains. After finishing last season 14th out of 20 teams in goals against, they lost three key defensive veterans and that’s going to take its toll, at least early on. There’s a lot of hope for the future but this is going to be a work-in-progress.

Costanzo Owns Crease

Key Departure:

Mathias Onuska (graduated, University of Waterloo)

Addition:

Ian Michelone (Junior B)

This might be the most clear-cut area on the Spitfires this season and maybe even the last several seasons. Ever since star goaltender Michael DiPietro was traded to the Ottawa 67’s in Dec. 2018, the Spitfires haven’t had a definitive number-one goaltender. That all changes this season — the crease belongs to 18-year-old Joey Costanzo.

Acquired from the Niagara IceDogs before the start of last season, not only did he force a tandem with the veteran Onuska but he won the starter’s role by season’s end. When Onuska graduated over the summer, Costanzo came into this season’s camp as the guy. Last season, he sported a 3.03 goals-against average (GAA) and a .901 save percentage (SV%). Combine that with an incredible work ethic and the respect of the room and the club trusts him to take over the crease. He stole games last season and expectations remain high.

Goaltender Joey Costanzo is ready for a big season with the Windsor Spitfires. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

The question is, who will become his backup? The Spitfires have the 19-year-old Michelone as the main option and he will start the season with them. He came over from the Flint Firebirds last season and, while he got most of his playing time with the Vipers, he had a strong training camp and could provide some veteran cushion for Costanzo. The club also has 17-year-old Carter Froggett waiting in the wings. Their sixth-round pick in 2022 is starting the season with the London Nationals Jr. B but had a great camp and the potential for a call-up is certainly there.

Costanzo’s 2022-23 performance gives the Spitfires plenty of confidence in their crease moving forward. It’s just a matter of what happens to the backup position and that could be fluid all season. You can check out the entire Spitfires’ roster on their website.

Spotlight on Smith Behind Bench

There’s a changing of the guard behind the Spitfires’ bench. Last April, all signs pointed to then-head coach Marc Savard leading the club into 2023-24. However, it was well known that he was looking at the pros and, in June, the Calgary Flames came calling. It left general manager Bill Bowler with a large gap on his bench and that’s where long-time associate coach Jerrod Smith came into the picture.

Smith has been a part of the Spitfires since 2011 including video coach, assistant coach, associate coach, and director of player personnel. Being promoted to replace Savard seemed like a natural fit. That doesn’t mean questions won’t be asked, though. How will his relationships form with the players? How will his systems differ from Savard’s? Can he maintain the family culture that was prevalent during Savard’s two seasons? These will take time to answer. While he deserves this opportunity to show his mettle, he’s taking a much larger portion of the spotlight than he’s used to.

Windsor Spitfires’ Head Coach Jerrod Smith. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

He’s not alone, though. Joining him on the bench are assistant coach Andy Delmore and new assistant coach Casey Torres, who was hired in August after coaching and scouting at various levels including the NHL, OHL, and American Hockey League (AHL). The two have significant experience working with younger teams and that should benefit the Spitfires over the long term.

When Savard was hired in 2021, there were a lot of questions given he had never been an OHL head coach. There will be similar skepticism here. The difference may be that Smith comes into the job knowing as much about the organization as anyone and already has the respect of the room. This is his chance to show he can take his talent, and the team, to the next level.

Bowler Has Decisions to Make

This season is going to be a big fork in the road for Bowler. After winning back-to-back Western Conference regular season titles (2021-22 and 2022-23), and going to the OHL Championship in 2022, he has to figure out which direction to go.

Coming into this season, the team has a big issue with their draft cupboards. According to the OHL Draft Pick Database, they don’t own any second-round picks until 2027 and no third-round picks until 2026. With a lack of future assets and their divisional rivals, the Saginaw Spirit, hosting the 2024 Memorial Cup, the chances of going for a third straight Western Conference regular-season title are slim at best right now.

Windsor Spitfires’ GM Bill Bowler. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

He also has to figure out what to do with the club’s overage situation. They’re allowed to dress three during any game but the four — Jodoin, Christopoulos, Maillet, and Peer — are all on their roster. While Christopoulos is out until mid-October following surgery, it doesn’t make things any easier. Each one could be a big help to any OHL club.

The spotlight was on Bowler over the last two seasons to see if he would make a run for the titles. Now, the focus shifts to rebuilding and restocking the draft pick cupboards. He has shown a willingness to do what’s needed for the betterment of the club and this should be no different. It’s a big season for him but could go a long way to silencing any remaining critics.

2023-24 Schedule

Earlier in the summer, we broke down the schedule. The 2023-24 campaign starts on Fri., Sept. 29 on the road against the Sarnia Sting. The clubs saw each other twice during the preseason with the Sting coming out with a pair of wins. Then, the Spitfires hold their home opener on Sat., Sept. 30 as they welcome the Guelph Storm to the WFCU Centre.

WFCU Centre in Windsor. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

In total, they’ll play 68 games broken down like this:

Saginaw Spirit – 8 games

– 8 games Knights (Midwest), Sting, Greyhounds, and Flint Firebirds – 6 games each

– 6 games each Rangers, Storm, Erie Otters, and Owen Sound Attack (all Midwest) – 4 games each

– 4 games each 10 Eastern Conference teams – 2 games each

They will also play games on almost every day of the week at some point during the season. That shapes out like this:

Sunday – 13 games (6 home)

– 13 games (6 home) Monday – 2 games (1 home)

– 2 games (1 home) Tuesday – None

– None Wednesday – 3 games (3 home)

– 3 games (3 home) Thursday – 19 games (15 home)

– 19 games (15 home) Friday – 10 games (0 home)

– 10 games (0 home) Saturday – 21 games (9 home)

The full schedule with times and locations, along with tickets to any game (and multi-game or season tickets) are available on the club site. They’ll also be doing various theme nights including Taylor Swift Night on Sat., Oct. 21 against the Spirit.

Overall Prediction: It’s Time for the Youth

Despite the heartbreaking loss last spring, the last two seasons have been an exciting rollercoaster for Spitfires’ fans. With back-to-back regular-season conference championships under their belt and coming within a game of going to the 2022 Memorial Cup, it’s tough to complain.

However, junior hockey is cyclical and you can’t go “all-in” every season. Last season, they had a veteran roster and, while they still see a lot of returning talent, it’s time to focus on the future. The team has done a solid job in building their young core and that’s where the priorities should be. Expectations will be kept reasonable and it’s going to take time for everything to fit into place.

Where should this team finish? With the talent they have now, a fourth seed and home ice in the first round isn’t out of the question. Should they sell assets, though, a drop in the standings is possible. They’re in a tough conference and nothing will come easy.

Junior hockey is about development and growing pains are a part of that. While winning is great, rebuilding brings a unique excitement to the arena. The young players know the success that this club has had in recent seasons and they want to be a part of the next group to continue that. There’s a hunger and drive to build and grow together. It’s been a long, cruel summer, but get ready as we’re about to enter a new era of Spitfires hockey.

