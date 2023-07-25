Windsor Spitfires Promote Associate Jerrod Smith to Head Coach

The Windsor Spitfires are one step closer to getting their team together for the 2023-24 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season. After a month of searching, the club announced their new head coach on Monday and it’s a name everyone in the organization is familiar with.

In early June, the Spitfires were expecting to see their entire coaching staff return in September, including head coach Marc Savard. However, when the Calgary Flames came calling for him to become one of their assistant coaches, he couldn’t turn it down. That created a huge hole on the Spitfires’ bench and general manager Bill Bowler started the process of looking for a replacement. However, in the end, there was one name the organization couldn’t pass up.

Jerrod Smith Promoted to Head Coach

After weeks of speculation, the Spitfires called a press conference for 10 a.m. Monday where it was made official. Long-time associate and assistant coach Jerrod Smith is promoted to head coach.

“It’s a special day to be here with my family and it’s truly an honour,” he said. “Putting my work in and seeing it come to fruition, I couldn’t be happier.”

Windsor Spitfires’ Head Coach Jerrod Smith. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Smith joined the club in 2011 and has been a video coach (2011-13), an assistant coach (2013-18), an associate coach (2018-23), and director of player personnel (2021-23). He’s worked with some great hockey names including Bowler, Savard, his cousin Bob Jones, Bob Boughner, D.J. Smith, and more. He said he had incredible mentors and appreciates that they’re always there for him.

“They all had such a tremendous influence on me as a coach and a person and I’m forever grateful for that,” Smith said. “They all have different styles and philosophies and command the rooms differently. I’ve certainly learned from all those guys and I’ve definitely taken bits and pieces. At the end of the day, I’m ready to put my own stamp on the team as well.”

While Bowler didn’t disclose any terms of Smith’s contract, he said the process was an experience. He was able to talk to a lot of people and see what they were able to contribute. In the end, Smith left his mark daily and was simply the best fit.

“This was enlightening and, selfishly, it was a great thing for me,” Bowler said. “You get to talk to a lot of coaches and learn what’s out there. It was an extensive search in the sense that a lot of people wanted to apply but, at the end of the day, the right choice was here in the building.”

Smith’s Philosophy and Associate Search

Working with multiple great hockey minds has been a huge benefit for Smith. Now, he gets a chance to take what he’s learned and create his own legacy. He said you can expect the club to make sure every detail, and every person, is noticed.

“I want to be ultra-competitive, be in shape, and be prepared,” he said after the press conference. “I want to have great habits on both sides of the puck and attention to detail on the defensive side. We want to value the puck … At the end of the day, I want to make every one of those players and staff feel important. Everybody is in it together, pulling the rope. That’s my goal.”

Smith loves the City of Windsor and had a message for the fans – “I look forward to building something special on and off the ice, where you’re proud of the product and feel supported by the organization.”

Jerrod Smith with the Windsor Spitfires during 2022-23 training camp. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

With a potentially younger team next season, there will be speedbumps. However, that’s part of the process. Now, we need to find out who replaces Smith as an associate or assistant coach. Bowler said the process will begin immediately but without a timeframe.

“There is no timetable,” he said. “People don’t like to hear that but we’ll do our due diligence and try to find someone that will fit in here. That said, sooner than later as we’d like Jerrod to get working with his staff.”

While that new search begins, so has a new era in Spitfires’ hockey. Smith has plenty of hockey minds to lean on should times get tough but he’s worked hard to get through the ranks of the organization. This is the opportunity he’s waited for so let’s see what he can do with this chance.