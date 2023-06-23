OHL: Spitfires Search for New Head Coach as Flames Hire Savard

The Windsor Spitfires knew this day might come. Since their 2022-23 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season finished in early April, the club was aware that its success from the last two seasons could mean losing head coach Marc Savard to the pros. Now, it’s become a reality.

Despite a first-round upset at the hands of the Kitchener Rangers in April, the team has been near the top of the OHL standings since he arrived in Aug. 2021. Much of that was thanks to Savard, who the Spitfires expected back for 2023-24 (his final contract season). However, it was well-known that he was looking at the pros to see what his options were. After rumours swirled for weeks about potential NHL landing spots, his departure become official on Friday and he’s headed out West.

Flames Gain Means End of Spitfires’ Era

In Aug. 2021, Spitfires’ general manager Bill Bowler hired Savard after head coach Trevor Letowski got the call from the Montreal Canadiens. A dynamic offensive player with the OHL’s Oshawa Generals from 1993-97 (413 points in 238 games) and various NHL clubs from 1997-2011 (706 points in 807 games), Savard was an assistant coach with the St. Louis Blues in 2019-20. He brought a fresh, creative approach to the Spitfires, despite having no head coaching experience.

Marc Savard of the Windsor Spitfires. (Dave Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Savard found success with the Spitfires, guiding them to back-to-back top seeds in the Western Conference for the first time since 2009 and 2010. However, with success comes promotion and the Calgary Flames came calling, making it official on Friday afternoon.

Our coaching staff = complete!



The #Flames have hired Marc Savard and Dan Lambert as assistant coaches! — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) June 23, 2023

In a statement, Flames’ GM Craig Conroy, who played with Savard in Calgary, said that he’s an offensive coach who will help their game.

“I know how competitive Marc is from when we played together over three seasons here in Calgary,” stated Conroy. “Savy has a great offensive mind which will help boost our power play and help drive our offensive game. His style was very well known as a player, and he sees the game the same way as a coach.”

It’s a tough day for the Spitfires as Savard was what they needed. In addition to being the top seed in his two seasons, they led the league in goals scored in both seasons and won the conference championship in 2022. Those were all firsts for the club since 2009-10. He built a family-style culture where players wanted to come to the rink every day.

Savard joins new Flames’ head coach Ryan Huska, who was on the bench with the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Kelowna Rockets when they lost to the Spitfires in the 2009 Memorial Cup Championship in Rimouski, QC.

Bowler’s Next Search Begins

Savard’s departure means the Spitfires have a big hole on their bench and Bowler’s next search is underway.

Does Bowler repeat what he did with Savard and get a fresh face or go for someone with more OHL head coaching experience? The organizational pattern says the former. Since 2006, they’ve had five head coaches — Savard, Bob Boughner, Bob Jones, Rocky Thompson, and Trevor Letowski — with only Letowski having prior OHL head coaching experience with the Sarnia Sting. Experience is nice but developing your craft at the junior level can be just as rewarding.

Bowler could go in-house such as long-time associate coach Jerrod Smith or newer assistant coach Andy Delmore, who was hired at the same time as Savard. He could also look at former Spitfires or OHLers who are looking to take that next step in their coaching career or possibly even hire someone who’s not currently in the junior hockey picture.

Windsor Spitfires general manager Bill Bowler. (Dave Jewell/THW)

With the 2023 OHL Draft in the rearview mirror and two months until camp, there’s no rush to hire someone. Savard developed a fantastic culture within the organization and Bowler isn’t going to take that lightly. He needs to be patient and realize that, with a younger roster likely in 2023-24, having a long-term solution is the best answer for everyone.

It’s tough to see Savard leave the club after such a short time. He did wonders for the team and organization and everyone is better for having him at the helm. Hopefully, he’ll find success with the Flames as a new era begins with the Spitfires.