Catch the Game: Windsor Spitfires Announce 2023-24 Schedule

While the summer winds up, junior hockey fans are already looking to the Fall. On Tuesday morning, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced the 2023-24 regular-season schedule. For the Windsor Spitfires, it means road trips, homestands, and, maybe most importantly, a chance at starting fresh.

Last season’s first-round upset loss to the Kitchener Rangers was nothing short of heartbreaking. However, the best way to get past that is to reset the mind and body and get ready for a new 68-game schedule. After a few weeks of speculation, we have the Spitfires’ regular-season schedule. There’s plenty to take a look at, including some neat quirks, so let’s dive in!

Spitfires Face Sting and Storm in Openers

On Tuesday morning, the Spitfires released their 2023-24 regular-season schedule. The club will start off on the road on Fri., Sept. 29 in an evening tilt with their West Division rivals, the Sarnia Sting. The teams have faced off in the past two Spitfires’ home openers with the visitors winning both games. In 2008-09, they met up for the Sting opener where the visitors grabbed a 6-3 win.

Starting on the road is fine but fans want that home opener. They won’t have to wait long, either!

The next night, Sat., Sept. 30, the Spitfires hit the WFCU Centre ice to take on Boston Bruins’ prospect Matthew Poitras and the Guelph Storm. The Midwest Division club also feature Essex County native Charlie Paquette and highly-touted 2023 NHL Draft prospect defenceman Cameron Allen. Last season, the Spitfires went 3-1 against the visitors including a big win at home in late March that helped their run towards the first seed in the Western Conference.

WFCU Centre in Windsor. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

This marks the first time since 2018-19 that the Spitfires have faced the Storm in their home opener and just the third time since 1997-98.

2023-24 Schedule Breakdown

We know the season opener and the home opener, so what about the rest of the schedule? In total, the Spitfires (like every team in the OHL) will play 68 games. Included in those are several important dates and strings of games that fans might want to take note of, such as the lone visit by the defending OHL champion Peterborough Petes.

Spitfires’ Key Dates

Longest Homestand (five games, including home opener) – Sat., Sept. 30 vs. Storm (home opener); Thurs., Oct. 5 vs. North Bay Battalion; Sat., Oct. 7 vs. Sting; Mon., Oct. 9 vs. Soo Greyhounds (Thanksgiving); and Thurs., Oct. 12 vs. Kingston Frontenacs.

Return of the Rangers – Thurs., Nov. 2 vs. Rangers at 7:05 p.m.

Longest Road Trip (five games, including Eastern Swing) – Thurs., Nov. 23 at Petes; Fri., Nov. 24 at Frontenacs; Sun., Nov. 26 at Ottawa 67’s; Thurs., Nov. 30 at Barrie Colts; and Fri., Dec. 1 at Storm.

New Year’s Eve Game – Sun., Dec. 31 vs. Sting at 2:05 p.m.

Return of the OHL Champions – Sat., Jan. 27 vs. Petes at 7:05 p.m.

Mickey Renaud Game – Sun., Feb. 18 vs. Greyhounds at 4:05 p.m.

Family Day Game – Mon., Feb. 19 at London Knights at 2:00 p.m.

Northern Road Swing – Thurs., March 7 at Battalion; Fri., March 8 at Sudbury Wolves; and Sat., March 9 at Greyhounds

Late Windsor Spitfires’ captain Mickey Renaud on Feb. 9, 2008, days before he passed on Feb. 18. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Every season, the Spitfires (and the rest of the OHL) hold special events throughout the season such as the Teddy Bear Toss, First Responders Night, and Remembrance Day Game. Those will likely be announced closer to their actual game.

Day-by-Day

Traditionally, the Spitfire have played the vast majority of their home games on Thursday nights with Saturday and Sunday being the secondary nights. However, over the last few seasons, the club has embraced more weekend games to accommodate families. Here’s how the schedule looks day-by-day:

Sunday – 13 games (6 home)

– 13 games (6 home) Monday – 2 games (1 home)

– 2 games (1 home) Tuesday – None

– None Wednesday – 3 games (3 home)

– 3 games (3 home) Thursday – 19 games (15 home)

– 19 games (15 home) Friday – 10 games (0 home)

– 10 games (0 home) Saturday – 21 games (9 home)

It’s also worth noting that Wednesday and Thursday night home games are 7:05 p.m., Saturdays are 7:05 p.m. (except Oct. 7 vs. Sting, which is 4:05 p.m.), and Sundays are 4:05 p.m. (except New Year’s Eve at 2:05 p.m.). The lone Monday game is also at 2:05 p.m.

Team-by-Team

The Spitfires will play divisional (West) opponents the most, followed by the Midwest Division (also in the Western Conference), and then the Eastern Conference. Here’s the breakdown of how many times the club will see the various teams (split evenly home and road):

Saginaw Spirit – 8 games

– 8 games Knights (Midwest), Sting, Greyhounds, and Flint Firebirds – 6 games each

– 6 games each Rangers, Storm, Erie Otters, and Owen Sound Attack (all Midwest) – 4 games each

– 4 games each 10 Eastern Conference teams – 2 games each

The Windsor Spitfires following a win in 2022-23. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Now that we know the schedule, when will single-game tickets go on sale? That’s usually in August, so keep an eye out for that announcement. Until then, though, let’s enjoy the 2023 NHL Draft, the 2023 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft, and whatever else the summer brings us. Get ready, Spitfires fans. The new season isn’t far away!