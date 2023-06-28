Maple Leafs’ Rumored Interest in Erik Karlsson Sparks Trade Talk

Fresh off a stellar season and his third Norris Trophy win, defenseman Erik Karlsson has become an intriguing target for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Rumors of the Leafs’ interest in Karlsson date back to the trade deadline, indicating a long-standing desire to bolster their offensive output from the blue line. With the Maple Leafs seeking to reshape their defense corps this off-season, Karlsson’s availability — at least to some respect from a San Jose Sharks’ perspective — presents an enticing opportunity.

On Tuesday, Pierre LeBrun posted a report that the Maple Leafs were among a handful of teams that reached out to San Jose about Karlsson. The Seattle Kraken and Carolina Hurricanes are also known to be in the mix.

Karlsson Could Be A Huge Get for the Maple Leafs

Securing Karlsson’s services would be a major deal for new GM Brad Treliving, who just signed David Kampf to a questionable four-year contract extension on Wednesday. The GM is trying to juggle a few balls in the air, including new contracts for Auston Matthews and William Nylander, but his blue line needs work, and bringing in Karlsson would completely reshape his defense corps.

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Frankly, Toronto’s defense core is in need of a reset. Questions surround a new deal for Luke Schenn, Mark Giordano’s retirement, and there were thoughts of a possible buyout of T.J. Brodie. With players like Justin Holl and Jake Muzzin not expected to return, it’s not clear which direction Treliving plans to go. This creates an opportunity for the Maple Leafs to pursue a trade to strengthen the blue line and Karlsson’s addition to the team would bring an offensive spark and the potential to form a formidable power-play unit alongside stars like Matthews, Nylander, John Tavares, and Mitch Marner.

It’s a risk, but it might be one worth taking.

Karlsson Would Require Major Roster Juggling

A man of Karlsson’s talents and salary demands would mean adjustments to the Leafs’ current defensive and forward lineup. While the 31-year-old defenseman has showcased his enduring talent, his contract comes with a significant price tag. San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier has made it clear that he is not willing to retain 50% of Karlsson’s salary to facilitate a trade, thus Treliving would have work to do to make that contract fit. So too, the Sharks aren’t just going to dump Karlsson’s salary like some other deals — specifically Kavin Hayes and Taylor Hall — that have already taken place this week.

Grier values Karlsson’s contributions and sees him as an integral part of the Sharks’ roster. He noted:

“He’s not someone I’m just looking to give away. For sure, in this kind of flat-cap world we’re still in, it’s definitely tough to move out salary. And we understand that. At some point, there’ll probably have to be a little give on our side. But for people to think we’re going to eat 50 percent of his contract and all this type of stuff, it’s probably not going to happen.”

The limited cap space poses a challenge for the Maple Leafs, especially considering the significant salary already allocated to players on their current roster. Treliving will need to employ creativity to upgrade the team while managing the financial constraints. That could mean trades beyond the one the Leafs would potentially make with San Jose.

Is Karlsson Open to the Maple Leafs as an Option?

As per reports, while Karlsson has not provided a specific list of preferred teams to the Sharks, his agent J.P. Oster has allowed Sharks GM Grier the flexibility to explore various market opportunities. Karlsson’s desire is to join a playoff contender with a genuine chance to compete for the Stanley Cup. There’s been talk of the Edmonton Oilers, a reunion with Brent Burns in Carolina, and a possible return to the Ottawa Senators. Trade rumors have been all over the map, so the Leafs shouldn’t be any less likely a landing spot based on their potential to be contenders.

As Karlsson assesses his options, his priority lies in joining a team that competes in high-stakes games and provides him with the opportunity to make a significant impact. While several teams express interest, the Maple Leafs are, and perhaps should be, positioning themselves as a potentially winning team capable of meeting Karlsson’s aspirations.

Could the Leafs Take a Leap and Make a Drastic Change?

If negotiations with Nylander do not yield the desired outcome, the acquisition of a salary-retained Karlsson could present an appealing alternative for the Maple Leafs. While the financial calculations will be complex, opportunities to acquire a player of Karlsson’s caliber are rare, and his potential impact on the team’s success cannot be overlooked.

Moving out Nylander’s salary opens the door to all sorts of options, not just Karlsson. With the Leafs potentially exploring trades involving the Flyers’ Travis Sanheim, or Calgary Flames defensemen Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev, and Nikita Zadorov, the landscape of Toronto’s defensive lineup could see significant changes in the upcoming season, especially if a big name like Nylander winds up elsewhere.