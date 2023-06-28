Oilers Afraid to Open Can of Worms With Key Free Agent Extensions

Speculation is that the Edmonton Oilers could be rather quiet around the NHL Draft and free agency this week. With little money to spend and without a trade yet completed to move Kailer Yamamoto off of the roster, GM Ken Holland doesn’t have a lot of options, other than to make the best possible decisions when it comes to his own pending free agents.

As such, Holland is focusing on negotiating contracts with Klim Kostin, Nick Bjugstad, and Mattias Janmark, which has become a prominent topic of discussion in Edmonton.

Oilers Want, But Can’t Afford to Overpay Kostin

Regarding Kostin, there is uncertainty about whether the Oilers will qualify and retain him. Holland stated that they might not go that route before the deadline, making him a free agent. This situation opens the possibility for Kostin to sign with another team or potentially join the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). It would be a shame, considering the difference between what Holland can offer and what Kostin wants might be as little as $250K.

Klim Kostin, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

KHL teams have shown interest in the 24-year-old Russian winger. However, if the Oilers qualify Kostin after a substantial KHL offer, it could impact negotiations with other pending free agents, given that Kostin is not considered a top player but rather a fourth-line winger.

Related: NHL Rumors: Oilers, Kings, Canadiens, Devils, Avalanche

Considering Kostin should get a contract raise, and that he has options, it’s understandable that he values himself at a certain number. Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic writes:

“Kostin is a shoo-in for a decent raise on his league-minimum contract from last season. The variance for that raise appears to be vast. It sounds like the Oilers are comfortable in the $1.1 million to $1.5 million range, whereas Kostin’s camp is shooting for at least $1.75 million on the low end but ideally over $2 million.” source – ‘What I’m hearing about the Oilers 3.0: How the cap impacts Bouchard, Kostin, Yamamoto, Bjugstad and more’ – Daniel Nugent-Bowman – The Athletic – 06/27/2023

Nick Bjugstad Would Like to Stay, But Could Be Too Expensive

As for Bjugstad, there is mutual interest in him returning to the Oilers. Negotiations are ongoing, but Bjugstad, 30, is seeking a salary of around $2 million, which exceeds the Oilers’ financial limitations. Despite the gap, the door for Bjugstad’s return remains open, indicating potential flexibility in finding common ground.

Latest News & Highlights

There is a lot that Bjugstad can offer the Oilers, but the team isn’t sure he can jump up if needed in a top-six role, and, again, the team can’t set a precedent by overpaying for him. This is especially true if the team is looking at inexpensive free agents or is trying to bring Connor Brown in on a team-friendly, bonus-structured contract.

Bjugstad has earned the right to look around, and with 17 goals this past season, he could get an offer beyond what the Oilers can afford to pay.

Mattias Janmark The Most Likely to Accept the Oilers Terms

Similarly, there is mutual interest in Janmark’s return. If a deal is reached, it is expected to be at a discounted rate compared to his previous contract. The Oilers previously signed Derek Ryan to a two-year deal at a reduced price, setting a precedent for negotiations with Janmark. Nugent-Bowman suggests Janmark might prefer to take the discount than test the free agency waters.

The Oilers are navigating their cap challenges, aiming to secure agreements with their pending free agents while adhering to financial constraints. The outcome of these negotiations will impact the team’s negotiations with other free agents and set a bar for what players can expect from Holland in terms of offers to be a member of the Oilers’ depth chart. All the while, Holland remains proactive in exploring trade options to find a resolution if compromises cannot be reached before the impending deadline.

To viewers from the outside, it might not seem like the Oilers have a lot cooking. On the inside, Holland is busy working his own roster and trying to make the best deals he can for the least amount of money.