Flames Need to Target Max Domi in Free Agency

I am writing this just ahead of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft (today June 29, at 5:00 pm MT) but well before the beginning of NHL Free Agency on July 1 at 12:00 pm Eastern time. I am not a big fan of Free Agency because of the tendency to overpay for washed-up players whose best years are behind them. There are, however, exceptions to every rule. Now, this article may be completely redundant because unless the Calgary Flames can clear some cap space before July 1, they won’t have the dough, rey, mi to even consider free agent acquisitions.

In a perfect world, and somehow the Flames do have money available, I think they should target Max Domi first on July 1. With the loss of Tyler Toffoli, Domi would make an excellent fit on the Flames’ roster. He can play left wing or centre up and down the lineup. He is a proficient skater with good speed and agility and a skilled playmaker with excellent passing ability. He has the vision to make accurate and creative passes, often setting up his teammates for scoring chances. He has a quick release on his shot and can be a scoring threat when given the opportunity. Because of his offensive skills, he can also be trusted to contribute to the power play.

History With the Arizona Coyotes

Drafted 12th overall by the Coyotes in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, the Winnipeg-born Domi was returned to the London Knights for two seasons before making the big club out of training camp for the 2015-16 season. He played 81 games for the Coyotes in his rookie season, scoring 18 goals and 52 points. The next two seasons were a bit of a disappointment for Domi as he was never able to meet the expectations set during his inaugural campaign.

History With the Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens acquired forward Max Domi from the Coyotes in return for forward Alex Galchenyuk just days before the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. In his first season with the Canadiens, playing in all 82 games, Domi put up his best numbers (28 goals, 44 assists and 72 points) to date in the NHL. His second season with the Canadiens was another setback, and once again, he was on the trading block.

History With the Columbus Blue Jackets/Carolina Hurricanes

The Blue Jackets received Domi plus a 2020 third-round pick from “Les Habs” in exchange for forward Josh Anderson at the 2020 COVID Draft held in October. He played in the COVID-shortened season for the Blue Jackets, putting up average numbers before being dealt to the Hurricanes in a three-way deal involving the Florida Panthers.

History With the Chicago Blackhawks/Dallas Stars

Domi signed a one-year $3 million show-me deal with the Blackhawks as an unrestricted free agent before the 2022-23 season. After putting up fairly decent numbers of 18 goals and 31 assists through 60 games with the Hawks, he was swapped at the trade deadline to the Stars in exchange for a second-round pick in 2025, plus goaltender, Anton Khudobin. American Hockey League (AHL) goaltender Dylan Wells, also heads to the Stars in the trade.

It is still not clear if Domi even makes it to free agency. He has made it known to the Stars that he is not averse to remaining in Dallas, and the Stars have until July 1 to sign him. Both the Flames and the Stars have to somehow make cap room for Domi to make a signing even possible. With his eight-year career numbers of 121 goals, 249 assists and 370 points in 581 games, I am sure the forward will be attractive to several teams who have the money to sign him. My best guess is it will take a three-year deal with an average annual value (AAV) of between $4 million and $4.5 million to make it work. Two big “ifs” are, will the Flames have the Cap space, and will he still be available on July 1?