Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kampf, Karlsson & Shiny Objects

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look into one of the team’s recent moves and explore the potential for a future transaction.

One move that might have raised some eyebrows among Maple Leafs’ fans was today’s re-signing of David Kampf to a four-year, $10 million contract. This decision by new Maple Leafs’ general manager (GM) Brad Treliving will undoubtedly spark mixed reactions among fans. Some will see it as a prudent move, acknowledging Kampf’s strong defensive game. Others, however, question the long-term commitment to a bottom-six forward with what they see as a limited offensive upside.

With this move, Treliving’s approach as a new GM is beginning to take shape. As someone who has covered the team for many years, I appreciate his “crow-like” nature, as seen by his attraction to shiny objects. One potential possibility would be whether Treliving might, in fact, pull off a trade for disgruntled San Jose Sharks defenseman, Erik Karlsson. Karlsson is the shiniest object of all on the market.

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The recent Norris Trophy winner as the league’s best defenseman has expressed a desire to leave the Sharks, unwilling to endure its upcoming rebuild. The Maple Leafs with their offensive firepower and Stanley Cup aspirations, could be an enticing landing spot for Karlsson. I’ll cover that in Item Two.

Item One: David Kampf Re-Ups With Maple Leafs

Kampf is no longer a pending free agent. On Wednesday, the Maple Leafs signed the defensive forward to a new four-year contract. The deal reportedly has an average annual value (AAV) of $2.4 million.

The 28-year-old Kampf had two career-best seasons with the Maple Leafs, recording 26 and 27 points, respectively. He’s arguably been the team’s best defensive forward (although Alex Kerfoot is also up there) and played a key role as a penalty-kill specialist and bottom-six center.

Whenever Maple Leafs’ head coach needed a faceoff win in the defensive zone, he seemed to throw Kampf out there. He took most of the team’s defensive zone faceoffs and received the highest amount of shorthanded ice time among Maple Leafs forwards in the 2022-23 season.

David Kampf, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Kampf is what he is, and that defensive player brings value to the team. His offensive contributions are limited. Still, for the reliability he brings the team decided to give him a raise over his previous two-year deal with a $1.5 million cap hit.

While I am happy because I believe Kampf is one of the best values on the team for what he brings, I am certain that many Maple Leafs’ fans will be disappointed with the signing. Treliving could have brought in different depth players to the team. In fact, at Tuesday’s media session, he noted there were a lot of players who could be signed as free agents.

Instead, Treliving secured Kampf’s services until the 2026-27 season. I’m happy, but I believe I might be in the minority.

Item Two: No Wonder There’s Interest in Erik Karlsson

One thing we’re learning about new Maple Leafs’ GM Brad Treliving is that he’s like a crow – he’s attracted to every possible shiny object on the NHL horizon. He wants to learn about every trade, every free agent, and all the possibilities emerging from different teams. For me, that is a trait to value.

So, on one hand, it’s not surprising that we’ve heard he reached out to see what the deal might be about Karlsson and what the Sharks might want for him. No wonder. Karlsson is a talented defenseman. We don’t know how serious the talks might be, but it would be a huge move for Treliving – and he seems not to be afraid of huge moves.

With the Sharks open to exploring trade options, the Maple Leafs find themselves among several other potential suitors. Treliving understands the importance of capitalizing on opportunities when big-name players become up to be grabbed. Although it would demand significant financial considerations, given Karlsson’s $11.5 million salary for the next four years, there are several good reasons for the Maple Leafs to explore the possibility of trading for Karlsson.

First, he is one of the best defensemen in the NHL. He’s an exceptional puck-handler, he has offensive instincts, and his playmaking is at another level. He’d add skill and creativity to the team’s blue line. Karlsson registered 100 points with the lowly Sharks last season. What might he do on a team like the Maple Leafs? He could amp up both the team’s power play and five-on-five strength.

Second, he’s fit into the team’s high-powered offence. Imagine the firepower he could add to an already impressive group of forwards, which includes Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander. Adding Karlsson to the mix would create a powerful offensive unit and perhaps the best power play on the planet. He can distribute the puck to the talented forwards, which could lead to an explosive and highly productive unit.

Third, Karlsson might be best known for his offensive contributions, he’s also a capable defender. He could provide the Maple Leafs with additional defensive depth and stability. Karlsson moves the puck quickly and efficiently and would help the team transition from defence to offence effectively.

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Fourth, if the Sharks would retain half of Karlsson’s salary, his salary cap hit of $5.75 million is manageable over the next four seasons. Right now, Jake Muzzin’s salary-cap hit is $5.625 million, which is likely to come off the books because he can’t play. Karlsson could be a steal. He could give the Maple Leafs a significant roster advantage and financial flexibility.

In summary, acquiring Karlsson would add a “massive difference-maker” to the Maple Leafs’ roster. His elite offensive skill, combined with the team’s existing talent, would make them a formidable force in the league. Moreover, his defensive abilities and long-term value make him an attractive addition to the team’s lineup.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

If Treliving could pull off a trade for Karlsson, he would provide the Maple Leafs with a significant advantage while bolstering the team’s offence and defence. However, navigating such deals is complex. All this said, Treliving would have to be tantalized by the chance to partner Karlsson’s elite skill set with the Maple Leafs’ already potent lineup.

Would such strategic maneuvering and successful negotiations be possible? I have to believe Treliving would love to put his own stamp on this team. I think we are in for a surprise; but, what it will be I don’t know.