NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Kraken, Ducks, Capitals, Lightning

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Auston Matthews is a maybe for Game 5 versus the Bruins. Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken fired Dave Hakstol as their coach. It sounds like this was a player-led decision. In Washington, there is uncertainty about the future of TJ Oshie and whether he’ll return to the NHL. Did Jon Cooper get himself in hot water with comments he made after the Tampa Bay Lightning were eliminated? Finally, the Anaheim Ducks are looking to improve their roster and their GM was pretty clear on how he intends to do so.

Matthews’ Status Unclear for Game 5

According to several sources, including Luke Fox of Sportsnet, no determination has been made yet on Auston Matthews’ status for Game 5 against the Boston Bruins. Fox writes, “It’ll be the doctor’s call. Keefe declined to answer if there is something beyond just an illness hindering him.” Matthews was on the ice for a couple of minutes ahead of the Leafs’ morning skate and then went back into the locker room.

Matthews has been dealing with an illness that reportedly gets worse the more he exerts himself. That explains his absences in practice. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Matthews was working on things to get himself ready to play. “We’ll see how the rest of the day goes.”

Joseph Woll will start Game 5 for the Maple Leafs as the team tries to stave off elimination.

Kraken Players Wanted Hakstol Gone

According to Emily Kaplan of ESPN, the players voiced their concerns in the exit meetings with Seattle Kraken management. As a result, Dave Hakstol was fired as head coach. Kaplan reported that a handful of “pretty significant players” made it clear to management that they “don’t want to play on this team in the future if Dave Hakstol is still the coach.” That led Ron Francis to make a move.

Kaplan also notes that the Kraken might have an interest in pursuing Rod Brind’Amour to see if they can finesse him out of Carolina. Obviously, that would have to wait until the end of the Hurricanes’s season.

While talking about the calls in the series that didn’t go Tampa’s way, head coach Jon Cooper suggested that the goalies are getting away with a lot because the NHL and its officials are calling back goals that aren’t infractions. He noted that if players can’t battle in front of the crease, what is the game coming to?

He said, “The boxing out that goes on there is like prison rules in the playoffs, but it’s not prison rules for the goalies? The second something happens, we might as well put skirts on them then…” As one can imagine, those comments haven’t sat very well with many fans, calling him out for being misogynistic.

Ducks Confirm Search for Right-Shot Defenseman

Pat Verbeek was asked about his offseason plans to upgrade the Ducks’ roster. He said he would look to free agency, but isn’t closing the door off to using a trade to find what he needs. When asked about the top-four defenseman: “If you look at our lineup, we have a lot of left shots. So I’m looking for a right-shot defenseman.”

Pat Verbeek, General Manager of the Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On how big of a push he wants to make, Verbeek said:

I feel comfortable with the progress that our young players have made. Even with the veteran leadership, we’re in a good spot and I want to start to make a push, a strong push to where we’re competing and we’re in the conversation and making the playoffs next year.

Will TJ Oshie Return to the NHL Next Season?

After being eliminated from the playoffs, the media spoke with forward TJ Oshie about his future. “I’d love to play next year but I will need to come back with somewhat of a guarantee that my back won’t be…it’s hard putting everyone through this situation,” Oshie said. The 37-year-old has another year on his contract with the Capitals but he was hindered by back issues this season.