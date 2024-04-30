Anthony Romani- 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Anthony Romani

2023-24 team: North Bay Battalion (OHL)

Date of Birth: July 12, 2005

Place of Birth: Pickering, Ontario, Canada

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 184 pounds

Shoots: R

Position: C/RW

Draft Eligibility: 2024 second-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 70th (among NA skaters)

After being passed over in his first year of draft eligibility in the 2023 Draft, North Bay Battalion forward Anthony Romani must have used that as motivation to take his game to another level this season. In his first year of draft eligibility, he only totalled 43 points, but this season, he almost tripled that total with 111 points in the regular season.

What has truly helped Romani make this jump is that his high hockey IQ finally came through in the offensive zone. He uses his IQ to be a strong playmaker with the puck, finding his teammates and making plays that few others can see happening. His passing ability is comparable to that of a football quarterback, as he can use different touches on the puck to make certain passes.

Anthony Romani, North Bay Battalion (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

But the third-year Ontario Hockey League (OHL) veteran’s playmaking abilities are not the only factor that helped his game reach the next level; he has a high-level shot with a punch. He also has strong skating abilities and a shiftiness to his game, allowing him to start plays coming through the neutral zone and further into the offensive zone as well.

While his offensive game is his strength, he truly needs improvement in the defensive zone. Despite being an OHL vet, he has still struggled to position himself in his own zone at times, and this is the one downfall to his game – although he doesn’t get too involved in the physical aspect of the game, either. What is also working against Romani climbing up the draft boards is that he is second-year eligible and an experienced OHL vet, which could explain his increased offensive numbers.

Anthony Romani- NHL Draft Projection

As one of the older prospects in the 2024 Draft, Romani’s improvements on the offensive side of the puck could see him shoot up some boards and hear his name called in the third round, depending on whether a team thinks they can help him develop a stronger defensive game and become a more all-around player.

Quotables

“Romani demonstrates elite hockey sense that few can match. His ability to evade coverage and get open for passes to unleash his much-improved shot is exceptional. While his stats portray him primarily as a goal scorer, he also makes plays from the wing, showcasing very good vision and a knack for finding teammates in scoring positions.”- Dominic Tiano, OHLWriters

“Romani demonstrates proficiency in carrying the puck through the neutral zone, leveraging his above-average skating skills. His keen hockey IQ translates into quick decision-making, allowing him to make timely passes to teammates upon entering the offensive zone.”- Blake McGuire, FCHockey

Strengths

Romani possesses a high hockey IQ that helps him make plays with the puck and be a strong playmaking forward.

To complement his playmaking, he has a shot that packs a punch and has some zip to it.

His skating and speed are good enough to help him in his offensive game, in both the neutral zone rushes and while setting up in the offensive zone.

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

While it has improved a bit throughout the season, Romani’s defensive game lacks depth and holds him back at times.

He is not the biggest skater on the ice, likely leading to his hesitance to get involved more in the physical aspect of the game.

NHL Potential

With the offensive skillset in Romani’s arsenal, an improved defensive game could end up being the difference in becoming a middle-six goal-scorer or just a bottom-six player. He showed that he is more than capable of scoring on the power play this season and should develop into a second-unit power-play specialist in his career.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk: 4/5 Reward: 5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 7/10 Defense: 5/10

Awards/Achievements

After Romani’s strong season, he led the OHL in regular-season goals (58) while putting himself in the running and contention for the league’s most outstanding player.

Anthony Romani Stats

Videos

Goals #57 and #58 from Anthony Romani 🔥



The @OHLBattalion star and the #OHL's goal scoring leader adds two more to his season collection 📽️ pic.twitter.com/Pxjd1dg1gQ — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) March 24, 2024