Nikita Artamonov – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Nikita Artamonov

2023-24 Team: Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod / Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

Date of Birth: Nov. 17, 2005

Place of Birth: Nizhnekamsk, Russia

Ht: 5-feet-11 Wt: 187 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: RW/LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

When NHL fans discuss forwards selected in the first round of the draft, they are often thinking about the game-changers who will be lighting up scoreboards for years to come. However, you can’t overlook the importance of finding those two-way players who can play at an elite level in both the offensive and defensive zones, even if they rarely make the biggest headlines.

Heading into the 2024 NHL Draft, one of the most complete forwards available will be Nikita Artamonov, who spent the last year playing against men in the KHL despite being 18 years old. In 53 games played, he posted a solid 23 points when you take into account the competition he was competing against, but more impressive was his ability to drive play for his line whenever he took the ice.

Nikita Artamonov of Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod. (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Sure, he may not have elite playmaking abilities, but his skillset allows him to be a threat in the offensive and defensive zones, while his acute hockey IQ keeps him in the right place to make a play at all times. Also, while he is average-sized (5-foot-11), he understands how to use his strength to win puck battles in the corners or to chip in to help a teammate out when they make a mistake.

So, what you have in Artamonov is a jack-of-all-trades forward who any team would love to add to their prospect pool. He may not set any scoring records, but his gameplan makes your team harder to play against when it matters most. There is so much value to this kind of player, even if it’s not the sexiest pick on draft night.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Nikita Artamonov – NHL Draft Projection

If you looked purely at skillset, Artamonov should be a first-round pick at the 2024 NHL Draft. However, there is a bit of uncertainty about how he will be valued on draft night, with some people having him rated as high as 10th overall, while others see him more in the late second-round range.

When evaluating a player like this, you have to consider past trends. If Artamonov were 6-foot-2, he would be a sure-fire top-15 pick given his skillset. However, general managers tend to draft big if they value players similarly to each other, so his size may be a slight turnoff whether that is fair or not.

Related: THW’s 2024 NHL Draft Guide

Given this, I would expect Artamonov to fall into that late-first, early second-round range, somewhere between pick 30 and 40. I wouldn’t be surprised if he were selected closer to 20th overall, however, given how valuable his skillset can be.

Quotables

“…Artamonov is another prospect who has really burst onto the scene early this year, earning serious ice time in the KHL as one of the league’s youngest players. He scored an impressive 23 points in 54 KHL games this season. Artamonov is a skilled winger with good speed and a willingness to battle for pucks in difficult areas that makes him a really fun player to watch. He’s got great hockey sense, mapping the ice out well with frequent shoulder checks.” – Logan Horn – THW.

“Artamonov continues to get solid minutes in the KHL, while keeping up with older competition… His consistency, work ethic and determination with and without the puck always stands out. He has great playmaking vision and strong control with his hands in tight spaces. He’s constantly battling for possession and is relentless in pursuit of the puck showing that drive and competitive nature. He thrives in creating turnovers and takes advantage with his speed and transitional play.” Peter Baracchini – THW.

“When draft day comes the chatter about Nikita Artamonov is likely to include “this guy came out of no-where this year”. But make no mistake, the Nizhnekamsk native has been one of the best three Russian forwards amongst his age-group for the last couple of years. This year however? He has taken a giant leap, and is playing at a level in the KHL that very few draft eligibles ever achieve. 23 points in 54 games is preposterous, with Michkov, Tarasenko and Panarin the only players in the KHL’s 15 year history to do better P/GP wise.” Alex Appleyard – smahtscouting.com Spring 2024 Draft Rankings

Strengths

Professional hockey habits

Experience playing against men in the KHL

Non-stop motor

Will fight to win the puck

Solid playmaking skillset

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Offensive skillset needs to evolve in order for Artamonov to take that next step towards the NHL.

NHL Potential

Every trade deadline, NHL teams spend future assets to acquire (often temporarily) the services of a player who has a similar skillset to Artamonov. What this means is there’s going to be a place in the league for him in a depth role on a third-line as soon as he is ready to make the transition from the KHL in a few years.

However, there is a chance he could become a dynamic top-six who dominates both ends of the ice if he’s given the time to reach his full potential. In this scenario, he could be a real steal of the draft should he fall to the second round or beyond.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 2/5, Reward 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 6/10, Defense 7.5/10

Nikita Artamonov Stats

Videos