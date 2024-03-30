Luca Marrelli – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Luca Marrelli

2023-24 Team: Oshawa Generals (OHL)

Date of Birth: October 5, 2005

Place of Birth: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 179 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Defenseman

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

Known as a strong two-way defenseman, Luca Marrelli has not stood out on the scoresheet as many would think he would with his offensive game, but he is still a force to be reckoned with in the offensive zone. On the opponent’s end of the ice, he has shown strong poise from his defenseman position. Whether in the form of strong plays to hold the puck in the zone or being able to make a smart play with the puck, Marrelli has become one of the Ontario Hockey League’s stronger defensemen in the offensive zone. His strong play led to him being named to the 2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects game earlier this year.

Luca Marrelli, Oshawa Generals (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

His offensive game has been on display this season on the power play quite a bit as well, and he has shown the capability to help run Oshawa’s unit while showing off his strong playmaking abilities. Marrelli’s vision on the ice has been a major benefit to his game both on the man advantage and in five-on-five play. While being on a veteran-led team with players like Calum Ritchie and Connor Punnett, Marrelli has been able to play an important role for the Generals. The one downfall of his offensive game comes from being a little too passive when he has the puck instead of taking the shot opportunity.

While being a strong offensive defenseman, Marrelli’s game defensively is just as strong, if not stronger. He looked like the Oshawa Generals‘ most consistent and best defenseman last season, which has also carried into this season. He is a defenseman who gives no room, space, or time to his opposition in the defensive zone of the ice while also taking advantage of the long reach he has to shut down any chance his opponent could have with the puck. While not being the biggest player, he is willing to throw his body around when needed to make a play. But he has struggled this season from time to time when trying to defend his opponent while on the rush through either the neutral zone or a zone entry play, and it is something that he will likely look to improve upon.

Luca Marrelli – NHL Draft Projection

While his game may not stick out on the scoresheet as much as some of the other high-profile defensemen in this year’s draft class, Marrelli’s game has a ton of intangibles that make him a prospect to keep an eye on in the late second to early third round of the draft.

Quotables

“Marrelli is a dynamic skater who is always on top of the play and plays a very complete game. He makes smart, calculated decisions with the puck and is able to keep himself out of trouble while making the right plays. Marrelli is comfortable with the puck on his stick in all three zones and is capable to get physically involved and provide a steady presence in the d-zone. Plays with poise and confidence, he will jump in the offensive zone to get involved in the cycle down low or walk the line and make something happen.” – Jeff Luchanko

“Marrelli is a talented offensive-minded blueliner who has great vision and playmaking capabilities. His ability to hold the puck and manipulate the defense to open up passing lanes was very evident throughout this game. Marrelli has the patience and vision needed to be an effective puck-mover. He can spot passing and shooting lanes as they develop, and he has the skillset to exploit them and deliver crisp and accurate passes to his teammates…” – Austin Broad, FCHockey

Strengths

He has strong poise in all three zones, specifically the defensive zone.

Even though the stats do not necessarily prove it, he possesses a strong offensive game with good vision.

Has the capability to become a physical player when needed.

His length plays into his defensive game, limiting chances from opponents.

Limits time and space for opponents with the puck.

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

He tends to be a little pass-happy, and being able to take the shooting chance he is given will help his involvement with an NHL team.

While being a sound defenseman, one area of his game that is sometimes shaky is his play while defending a rush through the neutral zone and zone entry plays.

NHL Potential

With the skillset and play that Marrelli has in his arsenal, he has the potential to end up being a regular fixture in an NHL lineup and could push to be a top-four defenseman at some point in his career. Along with having top-four potential, he also has the potential to become a fixture on a power-play unit in the NHL, thanks to his strong play and poise at the offensive blue line with the puck.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk: 2/5, Reward: 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 6.5/10, Defense: 8/10

Awards/Achievements

2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Luca Marrelli Stats

Videos

The @Oshawa_Generals rookie steps up in the third! 😤#NHLDraft prospect Luca Marrelli sets up Tristan Delisle for his first career #OHL goal to take back the lead for the Gens 📽️ pic.twitter.com/CEa0TPf6xq — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) October 2, 2023

8 STRAIGHT WINS FOR THE GENS 🔥



Luca Marrelli seals a comeback victory in overtime!@Oshawa_Generals | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/3Od91zOzWT — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) March 13, 2024