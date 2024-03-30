Blues’ Binnington Deserves Vezina Consideration

With just a few weeks left in the season, the conversation about NHL awards is in full swing. And when it comes to the Vezina Trophy, awarded annually to the best goaltender in the league, Connor Hellebuyck is a runaway favorite. That is no surprise, as the Winnipeg Jets netminder has a .920 save percentage (SV%), 2.41 goals-against average (GAA), and a league-leading 26.2 goals saved above average (GSAA). Some even argue that Hellebuyck should earn Hart Trophy votes. So it is not shocking that he is a minus-750 in the Vezina Trophy odds right now.

What is more surprising to anyone who has been watching the St. Louis Blues closely this season is that their starting netminder, Jordan Binnington, is sixth on the list, at a plus-7500 position. Considering the turnaround Binnington has orchestrated this season, his impressive statistics, and his importance to the Blues, his Vezina Trophy candidacy needs to be taken a bit more seriously.

A Different Binnington

Over the last several years, Binnington’s reputation has taken a serious hit. Gone was the Cinderella story of a no-name goalie rising from deep in the minors to steer his team to one of the unlikeliest Stanley Cup victories of all time. After several seasons of unimpressive play and more than a few on-and-off-ice antics that embarrassed himself and the team, he’d earned the ire of most fans around the NHL.

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While most Blues fans stuck by Binnington through it all, coming into this season, expectations were clear: he needed to be better, both in attitude and performance. He addressed those expectations before the season, but he’d have to prove it on the ice before anyone became too excited. So far this season, he has done so incredibly successfully. He’s avoided getting into any PR embarrassments, and he has let his play do the talking.

Now, the Blues are fighting for their playoff lives, and Binnington is their best warrior. He is giving them a chance to stay in things, even as other teams in the West outperform the team around him. Unquestionably, Binnington has been the best player on his team for most of the season. But how does he compare to goalies around the league?

One of the NHL’s Best

Based on the numbers, Binnington is one of the best goaltenders in the NHL. In 52 games, he is 26-19-4, with a .912 SV% and 2.83 GAA. That doesn’t sound too impressive, but the team around him is doing his numbers no favor. A closer look reveals that he has a stronger 60% quality start percentage (QS%), meaning six of ten starts see him post a SV% above league average. And most impressively, his GSAA is 13.6, showing that he is overcoming the poor defense around him more often than not. According to numbers from Money Puck (image below), his performance in that area is even better.

Best goalies this season by goals saved above expected https://t.co/RtBkDPbkvW pic.twitter.com/u6DZP2lbz9 — MoneyPuck.com (@MoneyPuckdotcom) March 28, 2024 Binnington’s ranking sixth in goals saved above expected, sitting seventh in games started, and overcoming the brutal defense around him are all points in his favor when it comes to Vezina consideration. Ultimately, he will not beat out someone like Hellebuyck and win the award. But the fact that he can even be part of the conversation is evidence of how significant his turnaround has been.

Will Binnington Remain a Blue?

Despite Binnington’s success, the Blues need to continue their rebuilding efforts. Binnington is just 30, which is hardly old for a goaltender. But he has three seasons left on his current contract at $6 million per season. Meanwhile, Joel Hofer, his backup, and clearly the goalie of the future in St. Louis, has looked fantastic in his rookie season. Binnington’s name surfaced in trade rumors with the Edmonton Oilers earlier this season. Might Blues general manager Doug Armstrong seize the opportunity with Binnington’s stock up and make a trade this summer?

It seems unlikely. Binnington remains a huge fan favorite and one of the last remaining centerpieces of the Stanley Cup team. Fans will want to keep him around. But a trade remains a possibility. Whatever his future holds, Binnington has done enough this season to make it seem like he has a very bright future, one that might even include a few votes for the Vezina Trophy.