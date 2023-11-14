Blues Should Entertain a Binnington Trade

Since the headline of this article alone is bound to be controversial, let’s be clear from the very outset: the St. Louis Blues should not be desperate to trade Jordan Binnington. The 30-year-old netminder who rose from obscurity to superstardom by leading the Blues to their first-ever Stanley Cup is rightly beloved by most fans, even if he is equally in disfavor with other NHL fanbases for his on-ice antics. And he is in the middle of what seems to be a resurgent season.

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

But the Blues are not in a “win now” position. Binnington has four seasons (counting this one) on his current deal at an average annual value (AAV) of $6 million. That ties him for the seventh highest-paid goaltender in the NHL this season. And while his numbers have rebounded somewhat over nine games, his performance over the last few seasons has not lived up to that contract level. If suitors are interested in his services, the Blues should seriously consider the offer. In a moment, we’ll look closely at why, but first, let’s weigh the counterarguments.

Why the Blues Would Keep Binnington

There’s a simple answer to why the Blues should keep Binnington: he’s their starting goaltender, and teams don’t trade their starting goalies that often. But there are deeper reasons here. There is, of course, the emotional angle. With Vladimir Tarasenko, Alex Pietrangelo, and Ryan O’Reilly already gone from the organization, Binnington is the last “face” of the Stanley Cup victory left in the Gateway City (yes, players like Robert Thomas and Colton Parayko played big roles, but they were not stars on that team). Binnington is beloved and with good reason.

But there’s a more objective reason to keep Binnington: right now, he’s playing like one of the best goaltenders in the league. Yes, he’s 4-4-1, but his .923 save percentage (SV%) and 2.52 goals-against average (GAA) are outstanding, and his 5.9 goals saved above average is near the top of the NHL.

If Binnington plays at that level for a full season, he could keep the Blues in a playoff hunt they weren’t guaranteed to be in. And the Blues will need to lean on him heavily. With only rookie Joel Hofer behind him, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong won’t want to ask his backup netminder to start a lot of games. Binnington’s strong play so far has him as one of the team’s most valuable players, and trading him now would certainly be a bold decision.

Why Armstrong Should Consider It

Though there is every reason for the Blues to keep Binnington, rumors persist that desperate teams like the Edmonton Oilers might be interested. If that’s the case, Armstrong needs to consider it. There are several reasons why. First, and most significantly, is his contract. The Blues have handed out several bad contracts over the past several seasons, giving too much term to players in decline. Binnington’s deal isn’t the worst of these, but paying him $24 million for four more seasons is top dollar for his services.

Secondly, a realistic analysis of his performance suggests that these numbers won’t last. Over the last several seasons, he has had bursts of greatness, but his overall numbers have been abysmal. He has his defenders among the Blues’ fanbase, pointing to the lackluster defense around him, but the goaltender’s numbers speak for themselves.

Finally, and most importantly, the Blues’ timeline does not mesh very well with Binnington’s aging curve. The remainder of his prime will play out over the next two or three seasons when the Blues look likely to be enmeshed in a soft retool if not a full rebuild. By the time that rebuild is over, Binnington will be owed a new contract, anyway, even if the Blues wish to keep him around. And Hofer will hopefully have matured into a full-time starter by then. Keeping their starting goalie is clearly the best decision for the short term, but the Blues should not be focused on short-term thinking right now. So if a serious offer is made for Binnington’s services, Armstrong needs to weigh it carefully.

Binnington Likely to Stay

With that said, a midseason trade of a starting goaltender is unlikely. The Blues would have to find an alternative to eat a lot of starts and protect Hofer. They would have to make salary work with whatever team they strike a deal with. Overcoming all of those obstacles is improbable. But the question of whether the Blues ought to consider the trade comes down to where the franchise is at on its growth trajectory. If they are in the middle of a retool, as all signs indicate that they are, any offer for an aging player on a long, expensive contract, especially one that has underperformed in recent seasons, has to be given merit. And if Edmonton gets desperate enough, the deal could potentially happen.