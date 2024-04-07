Igor Chernyshov – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Igor Chernyshov

2023-24 Team: MHK Dynamo Moskva / MHL

Date of Birth: Nov. 30, 2005

Place of Birth: Penza, Russia

Ht: 6-feet-2 Wt: 192 pounds

Shoots: R

Position: LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

Oftentimes when you’re discussing an NHL prospect, you are judging them against their peers. Most players hone their craft in developmental systems where they can showcase their offensive and defensive toolkits even if they aren’t fully developed physically. This can lead to some gaudy scoring totals by first-round prospects, which may not always translate to stronger opponents. In reverse, a prospect playing against some of the top competition in the world may see their statistics take a hit while revealing how their game can translate while playing against men.

Igor Chernyshov of Dynamo Moscow. (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

For Igor Chernyshov, context is everything when it comes to understanding his potential. The 6-foot-2 forward started playing hockey against men in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) when he played five games for Dynamo Moskva during the 2022-23 season. In 2023-24, he split time between the KHL and MHL (the Russian minor-league system) where he played 34 and 22 games, respectively.

During this time, Chernyshov didn’t win any scoring records, but as an underaged player taking on ice time against men in the KHL, he more than held his own. He showcases a willingness to fight for his space on the ice and in front of the net, and he will drive opponents through the corners to force them out of play. He even has a solid scoring skillset that belies the talent of a top-six power forward.

In many ways, he should be considered one of the most NHL-ready players available at the 2024 Draft. He has the size and skill of a starter, with the control and sense of someone much further along in development than an 18-year-old. That combination will make him a can’t-miss prospect, even if he isn’t a household name amongst NHL fans heading into draft day.

Igor Chernyshov – NHL Draft Projection

If you look at previous years, projections tend to undervalue the draw of a big, skilled forward. While Chernyshov may not have the most explosive offensive skill set, he has everything that NHL general managers adore. This leads me to believe he will hear his name called sooner than many expect.

Igor Chernyshov with the nice shot – post and in! First rounder in the 2024 #NHLDraft ? #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/AUcukndVnG — NHL Draft Prospects (@NHLDraftPros) March 6, 2024

So, even if most projections see him being drafted in the 18th through 24th range, I wouldn’t be shocked to see THW’s own Andrew Forbes’ Ranking of 13th overall to be closer to reality. You can’t teach size, after all, and we have many examples of general managers going up and getting their guy far sooner than projected simply because they fell in love with the idea of a dominant power forward rocking their opponents for the next decade-plus.

Quotables

“Chernyshov brings a lot of qualities that should translate to higher levels of hockey. He is an above-average skater with good size, and this makes him an effective straight-line attacker in transition. While many of his transition routes are rather simple, he does not hesitate to put his shoulder down and drive to the net, creating scoring chances for himself on the rush regularly against MHL competition.” – Graham Montgomery, DobberProspects’

“His greatest strength lies in his elite hockey sense, particularly at high speeds. His adept use of strong edge work, even when flat-footed, allows him to navigate open lanes with precision and speed. This ability to make split-second decisions and capitalize on openings sets him apart as an elite player.” – Blake McGuire, FC Hockey

“Chernyshov plays a very direct style, charging the net frequently whether he has the puck or not. He has had a rather slow start to this year production-wise, but his skill set looks well designed for the pro game with the ability to make strong plays and smart decisions at a higher pace than most teenagers.” – Logan Horn, THW

Strengths

Elite hockey sense

Strong skater

Power forward frame to build upon

Non-Stop Drive

Willing to work the greasy areas of the ice

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

To reach his full potential, Chernyshov will need to develop his offensive game. While his skillset is solid, he has room to grow into his body and his offensive toolkit before he becomes the dominant power forward many believe he can be.

NHL Potential

If you had to build a perfect model for a modern NHL forward, Chernyshov would meet almost all of the requirements. His gameplan is easy to project to the NHL level, especially if he can take his offensive skillset to the next level in the coming years. In the best-case scenario, he’s on your top line eating 20 minutes of ice time each night split between the power-play, penalty kill, and 5-on-5. Even if he doesn’t reach these lofty expectations, he should still be a valuable bottom-six winger who can wear down opponents and just make each night miserable when you play him.

It can take a while for power forwards to develop into their bodies, however, so I expect him to spend some time in the KHL and American Hockey League (AHL) before he breaks into the NHL. After it all shakes out, however, a second-pairing forward feels like the right spot for his career.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 3/5, Reward 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 6/10, Defense 7.0/10

Igor Chernyshov Stats

Videos