Mitch Marner Climbing the Maple Leafs’ All-Time Assists Ladder

Mitch Marner made the most of his return to the ice last night with the Toronto Maple Leafs. In his first game back after sustaining an ankle injury on March 7, he registered an assist that contributed to the team’s win over the Montreal Canadiens. Despite an extended layoff, he played over 17 minutes in the game. He was a welcome sight for the team as it heads toward the end of the regular season and into the playoffs.

Moreover, Marner’s assist was significant in franchise history. It moved him past Tomas Kaberle into fifth place in all-time assists for the Maple Leafs. Thinking about it, Marner is only 26 years old and is only now finishing his eighth season in a Blue & White uniform. Continuing his current pace, he needs fewer than four seasons to shatter Borje Salming’s record and reach number one in franchise history.

1. Börje Salming 620

2. Mats Sundin 567

3. Darryl Sittler 527

4. Dave Keon 493

5. Mitch Marner 438

6. Tomas Kaberle 437 — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) April 7, 2024

Other Maple Leafs Assist Leaders

In this post, I’ll look at the other Maple Leafs greats Marner is chasing on his trip to the top of the franchise assist leaderboard.

Börje Salming Leads the Maple Leafs Franchise History with 620 Assists

Borje Salming was an excellent defenceman for the Maple Leafs and made a profound impact during his 16-year tenure with the team (from 1973 to 1989). As one of the first NHLers from Sweden, he was a pioneer for European players in the NHL. He became known in Toronto for his exceptional skating, offensive abilities, and toughness. Over his career with the Maple Leafs, he put up an impressive 620 assists, setting the franchise record that still stands.

Salming’s legacy extends to the leadership qualities that earned him admiration from teammates, opponents, and fans. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996 and the Maple Leafs’ retired his jersey No. 21. He is remembered for being one of the greatest players in Maple Leafs history.

Mats Sundin Is Second in Maple Leafs Franchise History with 567 Assists

Mats Sundin left an unforgettable legacy during his tenure with the team from 1994 to 2008. Acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Quebec Nordiques for Wendel Clark, he quickly proved to be a dominant force in Toronto. He became the face of the team for over a decade. Known for his exceptional skill, leadership, and scoring capabilities, he helped guide the Maple Leafs through multiple playoff appearances. However, his teams never experienced much postseason success.

Sundin’s time as captain of the Maple Leafs solidified his status as a well-loved player in Toronto. For now, he remains the franchise leader in goals scored with 420; and, his 567 assists rank him second all-time in Maple Leafs history. Off the ice, he exemplified professionalism, dedication, and loyalty to the team. His enduring legacy as part of the Maple Leafs community continues to this day.

Darryl Sittler Is Third in Maple Leafs Franchise History with 527 Assists

Darryl Sittler is a legend in Maple Leafs history. He was the team’s best player during his tenure from 1970 to 1982. Known for his exceptional playmaking and on-ice leadership, he quickly became a fan favourite. His ability to create scoring chances and set up his teammates made him one of the elite centers of his time.

Sittler’s most memorable achievement came on Feb. 7, 1976, when he wrote his name into NHL history by recording 10 points in a single game against the Boston Bruins. That record still stands today. Throughout his career with the Maple Leafs, he amassed an impressive 527 assists, ranking him third all-time in team history. He remains admired for his character and commitment to the team. He served as the Maple Leafs’ captain for several seasons and his legacy is enduring. He’s often present at key Maple Leafs functions and stands as one of the most respected players in team history.

Dave Keon Is Fourth in Maple Leafs Franchise History with 493 Assists

Dave Keon was one of the franchise’s best players ever. In his time with the team (from 1960 to 1975), he was known for his exceptional two-way play and clutch performances. He played a key role in the Maple Leafs’ success during the 1960s and was a leader in the team’s last spate of Stanley Cup championships. He was skilled, intelligent, and fiercely competitive.

Dave Keon shoots on Glenn Hall. (THW Archives)

Keon’s 493 assists place him fourth all-time in franchise history. He had a propensity to elevate his game in crucial moments, and earned the nickname “Mr. Clutch” for his timely goals and defensive plays. Perhaps more importantly, he embodied the values of the Maple Leafs organization. His contributions to the team cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players in Maple Leafs history and earned him a spot in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Before Saturday Night, Marner Was Tied with Tomas Kaberle with 437 Assists

Kaberle was a solid defenceman for the Maple Leafs from 1998 to 2011. He was a smooth-skating, puck-moving, offensive blue liner who was a key on the Maple Leafs’ defence for more than a decade. He consistently logged heavy minutes and quarterbacked the power play effectively.

Prior to Marner’s assist on Saturday night that pushed him to sixth place in team history, Kaberle’s 437 assists with the Maple Leafs ranked him fifth all-time. He often led the team’s defence in scoring and provided crucial offensive support throughout the lineup. He possessed a keen ability to read the game and distribute the puck effectively. During his time, he was recognized as one of the top defencemen in the NHL. He continues to work in the Maple Leafs organization today.