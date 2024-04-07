Maple Leafs Should Re-Sign Mark Giordano

The Toronto Maple Leafs may have the odds stacked against them heading into the postseason, but that doesn’t mean they’re not confident in their ability to make a deep run. They made some deadline acquisitions, bringing in Connor Dewar, Ilya Lyubushkin, and Joel Edmundson to bolster their lineup. They have a strong offensive team with enough depth to surprise some teams. With that being said, they will soon have to shift their focus onto the offseason and begin building a competitive team for the 2024-25 season.

Despite injury issues this season, veteran Mark Giordano has been a solid addition to the Maple Leafs and has been fun to watch. While he is now 40 years old and could be pondering retirement after a long NHL career, the Maple Leafs should try to bring him back if he wants to play at least one more season of professional hockey. He may not be the Norris Trophy-caliber defender he once was, but he can still provide stability in the Maple Leafs’ bottom four.

He has been a welcomed addition since the Maple Leafs acquired Giordano from the Seattle Kraken in 2022. While his offensive production may no longer be at an elite level where he is viewed as a strong contributor, his ability to maintain his physical shape and play a strong two-way game is impressive at his age. Many teams often look for veteran leadership heading into the postseason, and that’s exactly what Giordano will provide the Maple Leafs this season. He can continue to offer it should he choose to come back next season. With a fair amount of money to spend this offseason, there should be no debate about whether to bring him back or not, and they should begin discussing an extension as soon as Giordano says he’s willing to return.

Giordano’s Illustrious Career

Giordano spent most of his long career with the Calgary Flames but has also spent time with the Seattle Kraken and now the Maple Leafs. Through 1,144 games played, Giordano scored 157 goals and added 419 assists for 576 points, which is a 0.50 points-per-game average. He has won the Norris Trophy once, back in 2019, and is a one-time NHL All-Star. He quickly built a reputation as a shutdown defender and will likely go down as one of the most reliable defensive players in history. Giordano holds the record with 2,159 blocked shots and is one of four players to break 2,000 in their career.

Mark Giordano, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Giordano has scored two goals this season and added six assists for eight points through 42 games. He will look to be a huge part of the Maple Leafs’ upcoming playoff run as the team looks to win their first Stanley Cup since 1967. While Giordano doesn’t quite have the speed and skill he did during the prime of his younger years, he still has the impressive ability to keep up with his teammates and opponents and make a difference on the back end. If Giordano is interested, the Maple Leafs must ensure they offer him a contract.

Giordano can and will continue providing leadership on and off the ice. He is the oldest active player in the NHL and has proven his worth off the ice as the team captain of both the Flames and the Kraken. He plays a game on the ice that players should model themselves after. While his age might scare away some teams and even some fans who question his ability to play at an elite level, this season should show he still has what it takes to be an impact player. Sure, his injury issues are worrisome, but that is a risk the Maple Leafs should be willing to take if his asking price remains low.

The Maple Leafs are coming off a massive 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens and will be back in action on Monday (April 8) against the Pittsburgh Penguins. While their focus should be on making a postseason push, they soon need to shift their focus onto re-signing key players, and Giordano is someone who could make a difference for them in many different ways for a couple more seasons.