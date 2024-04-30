Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Hurricanes – Game 5

The New York Islanders take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena tonight for Game 5 of the NHL Playoff series. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(3M) ISLANDERS at (2M) HURRICANES
Eastern Conference First Round, Game 5
7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, MSGSN, TBS, BSSO, TVAS2, SN360
Carolina leads best-of-7 series 3-1
Islanders projected lineup
Casey Cizikas — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Hudson Fasching — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Pierre Engvall
Simon Holmstrom — Kyle MacLean — Cal Clutterbuck
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Mike Reilly — Robert Bortuzzo
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Ruslan Iskhakov, Oliver Wahlstrom, Sebastian Aho, Samuel Bolduc
Injured: Matt Martin (lower body)
Status Report
- Neither team held a morning skate.
- Martin traveled with the Islanders, but the forward will miss his second straight game. Holmstrom will take his place.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Andrei Svechnikov
Jordan Martinook — Jack Drury — Martin Necas
Teuvo Teravainen — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Tony DeAngelo
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Jackson Blake, Brendan Lemieux, Maxime Comtois, Scott Morrow, Bradly Nadeau, Spencer Martin
Injured: Jesper Fast (upper body), Brett Pesce (lower body)
