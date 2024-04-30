Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Hurricanes – Game 5

The New York Islanders take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena tonight for Game 5 of the NHL Playoff series. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(3M) ISLANDERS at (2M) HURRICANES

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 5

7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, MSGSN, TBS, BSSO, TVAS2, SN360

Carolina leads best-of-7 series 3-1

Islanders projected lineup

Casey Cizikas — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal

Hudson Fasching — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Pierre Engvall

Simon Holmstrom — Kyle MacLean — Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Mike Reilly — Robert Bortuzzo

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Ruslan Iskhakov, Oliver Wahlstrom, Sebastian Aho, Samuel Bolduc

Injured: Matt Martin (lower body)

Status Report

Neither team held a morning skate.

Martin traveled with the Islanders, but the forward will miss his second straight game. Holmstrom will take his place.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Andrei Svechnikov

Jordan Martinook — Jack Drury — Martin Necas

Teuvo Teravainen — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Tony DeAngelo

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Jackson Blake, Brendan Lemieux, Maxime Comtois, Scott Morrow, Bradly Nadeau, Spencer Martin

Injured: Jesper Fast (upper body), Brett Pesce (lower body)

