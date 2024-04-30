Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Jets – Game 5

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight for Game 5 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(3C) AVALANCHE at (2C) JETS
Western Conference First Round, Game 5
9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNW, ALT, ESPN
Colorado leads best-of-7 series 3-1
Avalanche projected lineup
Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Artturi Lehkonen — Casey Mittelstadt — Zach Parise
Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Nikolai Kovalenko
Brandon Duhaime — Yakov Trenin — Andrew Cogliano
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Jack Johnson — Sean Walker
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Arvid Holm, Caleb Jones, Chris Wagner
Injured: Jonathan Drouin (lower body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body)
Status Report
- Kiviranta, a forward, skated Tuesday but is not expected to play. He remains day to day.
- Drouin, a forward, did not skate. He is out for the series.
- The Avalanche recalled Wagner, a forward, from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Monday.
Jets projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Kyle Connor — Sean Monahan — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Alex Iafallo — David Gustafsson — Tyler Toffoli
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Nate Schmidt — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Collin Delia, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Logan Stanley
Injured: Morgan Barron (lower body), Brenden Dillon (hand), Vladislav Namestnikov (face)
Status report
- Namestnikov, a forward, will not play after taking a puck to the face in a 5-1 loss in Game 4. Gustafsson enters in his place.
- Dillon, a defenseman, will miss a second straight game after cutting his hand in Game 3.
- Perfetti will be making his playoff debut after playing 71 games during the regular season. He will be on the second line, with Toffoli moving to the fourth line.
- Jonsson-Fjallby, a forward, comes out.
- Miller enters in place of Stanley, a defenseman.
