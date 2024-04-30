Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Jets – Game 5

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight for Game 5 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(3C) AVALANCHE at (2C) JETS

Western Conference First Round, Game 5

9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNW, ALT, ESPN

Colorado leads best-of-7 series 3-1

Avalanche projected lineup

Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen — Casey Mittelstadt — Zach Parise

Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Nikolai Kovalenko

Brandon Duhaime — Yakov Trenin — Andrew Cogliano

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Jack Johnson — Sean Walker

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Arvid Holm, Caleb Jones, Chris Wagner

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (lower body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body)

Status Report

  • Kiviranta, a forward, skated Tuesday but is not expected to play. He remains day to day.
  • Drouin, a forward, did not skate. He is out for the series.
  • The Avalanche recalled Wagner, a forward, from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Monday. 

Jets projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Kyle Connor — Sean Monahan — Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Alex Iafallo — David Gustafsson — Tyler Toffoli

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Nate Schmidt — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Collin Delia, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Logan Stanley

Injured: Morgan Barron (lower body), Brenden Dillon (hand), Vladislav Namestnikov (face)

Status report

  • Namestnikov, a forward, will not play after taking a puck to the face in a 5-1 loss in Game 4. Gustafsson enters in his place.
  • Dillon, a defenseman, will miss a second straight game after cutting his hand in Game 3.
  • Perfetti will be making his playoff debut after playing 71 games during the regular season. He will be on the second line, with Toffoli moving to the fourth line.
  • Jonsson-Fjallby, a forward, comes out.
  • Miller enters in place of Stanley, a defenseman.

