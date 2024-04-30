Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Jets – Game 5

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight for Game 5 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(3C) AVALANCHE at (2C) JETS

Western Conference First Round, Game 5

9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNW, ALT, ESPN

Colorado leads best-of-7 series 3-1

Avalanche projected lineup

Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen — Casey Mittelstadt — Zach Parise

Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Nikolai Kovalenko

Brandon Duhaime — Yakov Trenin — Andrew Cogliano

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Jack Johnson — Sean Walker

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Arvid Holm, Caleb Jones, Chris Wagner

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (lower body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body)

Status Report

Kiviranta, a forward, skated Tuesday but is not expected to play. He remains day to day.

Drouin, a forward, did not skate. He is out for the series.

The Avalanche recalled Wagner, a forward, from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Monday.

Jets projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Kyle Connor — Sean Monahan — Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Alex Iafallo — David Gustafsson — Tyler Toffoli

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Nate Schmidt — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Collin Delia, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Logan Stanley

Injured: Morgan Barron (lower body), Brenden Dillon (hand), Vladislav Namestnikov (face)

Status report

Namestnikov, a forward, will not play after taking a puck to the face in a 5-1 loss in Game 4. Gustafsson enters in his place.

Dillon, a defenseman, will miss a second straight game after cutting his hand in Game 3.

Perfetti will be making his playoff debut after playing 71 games during the regular season. He will be on the second line, with Toffoli moving to the fourth line.

Jonsson-Fjallby, a forward, comes out.

Miller enters in place of Stanley, a defenseman.

