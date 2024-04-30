Jets on the Brink of Elimination After Disastrous Games 3 & 4

The Winnipeg Jets arrived in Denver knotted 1-1 in their first-round series against the Colorado Avalanche, but now return home to Winnipeg with a 3-1 deficit. To call the two games on the road a disaster would be an understatement, and now, they face elimination in Game 5.

With the problems that have become apparent and their season on the line, which version of the Jets will fans see as they take to the ice for Game 5? Will they see the team that just took an absolute beat down in Denver? Or will some form of their regular season selves appear? Regardless, this is a statement game and carries a great deal of pressure, win or lose.

Penalties, Inconsistencies Give Avalanche Advantage

There are several fingers to be pointed, but some stand out among the rest. Notably, the penalty problem and the inconsistent game plans have derailed the Jets in these first few games. These in combination with each other have made it near impossible for them to claw out wins, and this was very apparent in Games 3 and 4.

The constant penalty-taking and the subsequent chaos that follows have ultimately been their downfall in several of the games. In Game 3 alone, two third-period power-play goals completely changed the game. Entering the third with a 2-1 lead, the Jets ended up surrendering five unanswered goals to lose 6-2.

You’d think that after that disaster, they would tighten things up and avoid the “bad penalty,” but Game 4 was no different. The Jets allowed two more power-play goals in a lopsided second period where they allowed four unanswered. It felt like another situation where the game was within reach, and a single penalty shifted the entirety of momentum to the Avalanche.

The other aspect of their struggles can be traced back to the inconsistencies in their game plan. Throughout the entire regular season, the Jets were praised for their defensive ability and ability to jump into the rush when needed. Now, it looks as if the defensive plan is to play passively and avoid taking risks.

By doing so, they’re allowing quite the opposite. They aren’t pressing enough and seemingly just allow the Avalanche to gain the zone and set up shop. Against the high-powered Avalanche, it’s impossible to prevent chances, but playing this passively also kills the ability to turn defence into offence.

Often buried deep in their own zone, any aggression is effectively nullified and the Jets’ transition game is no more. One of the best developments for the team this season is their ability to break the puck out, and when you aren’t being aggressive, it isn’t easy to make those plays to take the puck from defence to offence.

So, not only are they playing too passively and giving the Avalanche room to work, but they aren’t doing anything to turn things up the ice and it’s killing them. If they fail to make these adjustments in Game 5, there’s a clear advantage for the Avalanche.

Not Enough From the Forwards, Goaltending

There have been several players who have profiled as “missing” in this series, and obviously, that’s coming at the wrong time. The entire second line has been borderline invisible, and aside from a single goal from Tyler Toffoli, the line hasn’t been producing.

Neither Nikolaj Ehlers nor Sean Monahan have been able to light the lamp, and as little as “combined points” usually mean, this is a situation where their combined three points are overly telling. They needed to act as insurance if the top line struggled, which they often did in the regular season, but they’ve no-showed for nearly the entire series. If they’re to make any attempt at a comeback, they need some sign of life from that trio.

Outside of the forward group, as shocking as it is, Connor Hellebuyck hasn’t been the same version of himself from the regular season. Now, it’s not fair to act as if this sudden drop-off is purely his fault because the Jets haven’t exactly shown up for him. Between the passive structure and the nightmare on the penalty kill, there have been several moments where it looks as if he had been left out to dry.

That being said, being left out to dry isn’t exactly new for him. Over the past several years, Hellebuyck has proven time and time again that he can be the reason the Jets win, stealing games the team would have no business winning. We have not seen that dominant form in this series, and the Jets desperately need more even if it’s not all on Hellebuyck.

Ultimately, what Hellebuyck does in the remainder of this series is dependent on how the rest of the team plays, because leaving him in a shooting gallery isn’t exactly a winning formula. It is a difficult ask of Hellebuyck to carry the team when they’re allowing this much, but something has to happen in order for things to swing back their way.

Is This Team Built for a Big Comeback?

To answer it bluntly, with how these two teams are playing right now and after that brutal Game 4 loss, it is hard to picture the Jets making a historic comeback from down 3-1. That being said, certain aspects of their game can make the task a little easier as long as they stick to them.

Firstly, staying out of the box is key. With each penalty taken, the more likely it is that the Avalanche eliminate the Jets. This also applies to the passive play, as the longer they allow these chances to come in without doing anything to effectively counter it, it feels like the curtains dropping on the season.

If they can manage to make tangible adjustments and can get some game-stealing action from Hellebuyck, the remainder of this series becomes more interesting. It’s not out of the question by any means, but this is where the Jets have a chance to show everyone who they are and if they’re different from the team that didn’t have “pushback” last year.