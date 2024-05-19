Hurricanes Extend Brind’Amour & Staff With Multi-Year Deal

The Carolina Hurricanes have extended head coach Rod Brind’Amour and his staff to multi-year contract extensions. This comes after weeks of speculation that the highly respected coach was going to join a new bench in future seasons. Now with their head coach locked in, the Hurricanes will look to address other pressing issues this offseason.

Brind’Amour joined the Hurricanes as head coach at the beginning of the 2018-19 season and has remained in the role since. In 452 regular season games under Brind’Amour, the Hurricanes have gone 278-130-44, making the playoffs each season with behind the bench. He also won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s Coach of the Year in 2021.

Brind’Amour was also a star center in the NHL, totaling 1,484 career regular season games, scoring 452 goals and 1184 points in the process. His career was split between the Hurricanes, St. Louis Blues, and Philadelphia Flyers, spending the most time in Raleigh.

With the Canes, Brind’Amour tallied 174 goals and 473 points in 694 regular season games, most notably winning the 2005–06 Stanley Cup as captain. His reputation is a ferocious forward who put it all on the line for his team, racking up big minutes when it mattered most. He won the Frank J. Selke Trophy in the 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons.

Brind’Amour’s extension washes away the aspirations of many fanbases who hoped to see Brind’Amour join their coaching staff. Luckily for Hurricanes fans, one of the biggest offseason concerns has been solved.