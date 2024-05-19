Oilers Force Game 7 Against Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers took down the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 to force a decisive Game 7 in their second-round series. They have yet to lead in this series, but they’ve stayed in it and are taking it down to the wire. This is the only second-round series and third series overall to reach seven games.

Oilers Pull Away and Never Look Back

The first period gave us a false impression of how the game would go. The Oilers struck first with a goal by Dylan Halloway – his third goal of the playoffs. The Canucks then tied it on Nils Hoglander’s first-career playoff goal.

This score would hold after the first 20 minutes of play, making everyone think we were in for another tight bout.

However, the Oilers pulled ahead and spoiled any hope the Canucks had of locking up a trip to the Western Conference Final in six games. Zach Hyman scored his 10th goal of the playoffs to take back the lead for Edmonton. Hyman became the sixth player in Oilers history to score 10 goals in a single playoff.

Evan Bouchard (5) made it 3-1 and that would be the score after two periods. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (3) and Evander Kane (4) each scored a goal apiece in the third period to give the Oilers a statement win to once again tie up the series.

Connor McDavid finished with three points in the game – all were assists. Nugent-Hopkins also had a three-point night with two assists to complement his insurance goal. Elias Pettersson picked up an assist on the Canucks lone goal.

Game 7 will be back in Vancouver on Monday. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. EDT and 6 p.m. PDT. The Oilers look to reach the conference final for the first time since 2022. The Canucks look to make it out of the second round for the first time since 2011.