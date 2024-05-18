Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Canucks – Game 6

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place tonight for Game 6 of their second round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

(1P) CANUCKS at (2P) OILERS

Western Conference Second Round, Game 6

8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX

Best-of-7 series Canucks lead 3-2

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Dylan Holloway — Leon Draisaitl — Evander Kane

Warren Foegele — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Vincent Desharnais

Brett Kulak — Cody Ceci

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Sam Carrick, Sam Gagner, Troy Stecher

Injured: Adam Henrique (lower body)

Status Report:

The Oilers will return to 12 forwards and six defensemen, changing from Game 5’s 11 forwards and seven-defenseman strategy

Connor Brown joins the lineup for Philip Broberg

Skinner gets the start following Pickard’s Game 5 loss

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander — Elias Lindholm — Elias Pettersson

Dakota Joshua — Teddy Blueger — Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe — Nils Aman — Vasily Podkilzin

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov — Ian Cole

Arturs Silovs

Casey DeSmith



Scratched: Mark Friedman, Christian Wolanin, Noah Juulsen, Sam Lafferty, Ilya Mikheyev, Linus Karlsson

Injured: Thatcher Demko (undisclosed)

Status Report:

Podkilzin remains in the lineup after making playoff debut in Game 5

After making changes to three of their forward lines following Game 4, Vancouver roles the same lineup as they did in their Game 5 win

