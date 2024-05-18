Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Canucks – Game 6

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place tonight for Game 6 of their second round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
(1P) CANUCKS at (2P) OILERS
Western Conference Second Round, Game 6
8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX
Best-of-7 series Canucks lead 3-2
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Dylan Holloway — Leon Draisaitl — Evander Kane
Warren Foegele — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Vincent Desharnais
Brett Kulak — Cody Ceci
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Sam Carrick, Sam Gagner, Troy Stecher
Injured: Adam Henrique (lower body)
Status Report:
- The Oilers will return to 12 forwards and six defensemen, changing from Game 5’s 11 forwards and seven-defenseman strategy
- Connor Brown joins the lineup for Philip Broberg
- Skinner gets the start following Pickard’s Game 5 loss
Canucks projected lineup
Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander — Elias Lindholm — Elias Pettersson
Dakota Joshua — Teddy Blueger — Conor Garland
Phillip Di Giuseppe — Nils Aman — Vasily Podkilzin
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Nikita Zadorov — Ian Cole
Arturs Silovs
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Christian Wolanin, Noah Juulsen, Sam Lafferty, Ilya Mikheyev, Linus Karlsson
Injured: Thatcher Demko (undisclosed)
Status Report:
- Podkilzin remains in the lineup after making playoff debut in Game 5
- After making changes to three of their forward lines following Game 4, Vancouver roles the same lineup as they did in their Game 5 win
