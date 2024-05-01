Avalanche Outduel Jets 6-3 in Game 5, Take Series 4-1

The famous whiteout in Winnipeg huffed and puffed as much as it could, but it couldn’t stop the Colorado Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon and company took Game 5 against the Winnipeg Jets 6-3, thus closing out the Round 1 series itself, 4-1. Taking the bout in five matches awards some extra time off. Colorado is pegged to do battle with the victor of the Vegas Golden Knights-Dallas Stars series, which is currently deadlocked at 2-2.

This is only the beginning.



All eyes on Round Two. #GoAvsGo | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/dqGtKChB88 — x – Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) May 1, 2024

Colorado Too Fast and Too Talented

It’s quite something to consider that only the Sunday before last the Jets claimed Game 1 in a mesmeric 7-6 thriller. Little did they or their fans know that that would be as good as it gets in these playoffs. Winnipeg’s offense was largely nullified for the next four tilts, whereas the Avalanche’s machine had its way each and every time. Game 5 was mostly a back-and-forth affair. The hosts opened the scoring only 75 seconds in through some hard work by Kyle Connor around the net. Yet as has been the story throughout most of the series, Colorado did not fear a deficit. Valeri Nichushkin rifled a one-timer off a Devon Toews pass just two minutes later.

Related: Avalanche Special Teams Driving Success Against Jets in Round 1

From there the floodgates opened. Yakov Trenin and Artturi Lehkonen netted in the middle frame – the latter courtesy of a fortuitous bounce off a Jets player. With the score tied 3-3 in the third period, Colorado poured it on with Mikko Rantanen earning a brace. The first, at 4:11, was a brilliant tip-in while the second, at 8:01, capped off a slick two-on-one with MacKinnon flying alongside him. An empty netter late made the result academic.

The Avalanche made up for a disappointing spring a year ago when they were bounced out in the first round. As for the Jets, this will leave a bitter taste. They suffered exactly the same fate as last season – winning Game 1 only to fall in the next four – but this time as the side with home-ice advantage. Lastly, the Avalanche’s Alexandar Georgiev, whom many bemoaned when the series began, unquestionably outplayed the Jets’ Connor Hellebyuck, who, perhaps ironically, is a Vezina Trophy finalist.