Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Hanifin, Voit, Karlsson & Treliving

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at a number of potential moves the team could make coming out of the offseason lull. One player who might be on the radar is Noah Hanifin. Might he be on his way to the Maple Leafs?

Second, I’ll look at Maple Leafs’ prospect Ty Voit to imagine what his future might be with the big club. He’s small but skilled. Does he have a future with the team? And, if so, what might that look like?

Ty Voit, Sarnia Sting (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Third, I’ll speculate what might happen should new Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Brad Treliving “went for it” in a trade. Is there any chance he might seek a blockbuster with Erik Karlsson as the potential target?

Item One: Noah Hanifin Might Be on Maple Leafs Radar

Here’s what we know. The Maple Leafs will be looking to upgrade its defensive corps. The team’s new general manager (GM) Brad Treliving most recently was the Calgary Flames GM. Further west in Calgary, one of their key defensemen, Noah Hanifin, is probably going to be traded. He’s already informed the Flames that he doesn’t intend to re-sign with them.

Could this be the perfect storm that would blow Hanifin Toronto’s way in a trade? He’s available, and his skill set makes him an interesting target. Hanifin has one year remaining on his current contract and a manageable cap hit. That means the Maple Leafs could probably fit him into their roster without too much of a squeeze.

Hanifin’s offensive production and his solidness as a defenseman would be valuable additions to the Maple Leafs’ lineup. Last season, he scored seven goals and added 31 assists (for 38 points). In 2021-22, he scored 10 goals and added 38 assists (for 48 points) in 81 games. His offensive production seems not to be a fluke.

Adding Hanifin with the offensive firepower already on the Maple Leafs would strengthen their secondary scoring, as well as improve the team’s blue line. Currently, the Maple Leafs’ core group of defensemen includes Morgan Rielly, Mark Giordano, and TJ Brodie. However, a solid reinforcement such as Hanifin would bolster the overall defensive performance of the team.

If Hanifin came to the team, he’d initially join the Maple Leafs as a rental player for one season. That’s the remaining term on his contract. Imagining ahead, would the team work out an extension to keep Hanifin in Toronto? If so, that would provide the team with long-term stability on its blue line. Obviously, this is all up in the air – for right now.

Item Two: What’s the Story on Ty Voit?

Ty Voit, a 20-year-old right-wing prospect from Pittsburgh, was selected by the Maple Leafs in the fifth round (153rd overall) in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He’s now finished three years in junior hockey with the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Sarnia Sting. In the 2019-2020 season, Voit played 49 games, and scored eight goals, and added 20 assists (for 28 points).

The following season (2021-22), he had a breakout year, playing 67 games, scoring 26 goals, and adding 54 assists (for 80 points). The 2022-23 season was even better. Voit played 67 games and recorded 24 goals and 81 assists (for 105 points). In the playoffs last season, he was a point-a-game player with three goals and 13 assists (for 16 points) in 16 games.

Voit is a skilled but small player at 5-foot-9 and 151 pounds. The hope is that his puck-handling skills and ability to create scoring chances will translate into value at the NHL level, potentially as a winger alongside bigger, physical players who could handle the forechecking and cycle the puck in the offensive zone.

Looking ahead, it seems that an ideal scenario for Voit’s potential role with the Maple Leafs would be on a line with two larger players. Because he’s smaller in stature, he could potentially play on the wing alongside bigger, more physically imposing players like Matthew Knies and Fraser Minten. Such a combination would allow Voit to use his skill with the puck, his high hockey IQ, his speed, and his playmaking abilities to generate scoring chances for his linemates.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

His game would likely be to play on the perimeter, where he could effectively read the ice and create chances for his linemates. His speed and agility in evading forecheckers would allow him to make intelligent plays to get the puck to his teammates in advantageous positions. Additionally, his playmaking abilities would be valuable in setting up scoring opportunities for his line.

Currently, it’s tough to project Voit’s potential for NHL success. He’d need to play with bigger linemates who added a physical presence and carried the bulk of the defensive responsibilities. Clearly, Voit has the skills to contribute to the Maple Leafs. He just might need the right situation.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Speaking about the Maple Leafs’ defence, what would be the boldest move Treliving could make? Already, in a previous post, I outlined that the Flames could send Tyler Toffoli to the Maple Leafs for William Nylander.

But, that wouldn’t be the boldest move Treliving could make. Last night, San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson was the 2022-23 recipient of the Norris Trophy, awarded “to the defence player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position.”

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

We know that Karlsson wants to move somewhere he could compete for the Stanley Cup, and San Jose is not the place. Treliving’s boldest move would be to trade for Karlsson. That would be a huge deal for the Maple Leafs and a game-changer. It would address the team’s need to win now.

Could such a trade happen? If so, what would it take to make it so? It could be an interesting few weeks in Toronto.